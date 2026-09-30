In 1947 One More River was called “radio’s most liberal program series,” and was the only radio show in the country produced by “a Negro-White team” who felt they could pool their talent and do something positive for race relations. The Sunday broadcast was produced by The New York Amsterdam News’ Bill Chase and WNYC staff announcer Ken Joseph. The show’s producers said the program aimed to make people aware of the conditions of prejudice and intolerance in the north as well as the south and some shows included dramatizations as well as musical performances.

The radio program described itself each week as: "Dedicated to the equality and dignity of all men. One More River, attempting in some small measure to cross one more river on the road toward a more firmly cemented interracial bond and a closer understanding of all peoples."

Guests appearing on the show included Teddy Wilson, Kenneth Spencer, Jenny Powell, Mildred Bailey, Lillette Thomas, Melba Allen, Ellis Larkins Trio and the Al Casey Trio. The Nameless Choir appeared regularly under the direction of Charles King.

Reportedly sent via shortwave overseas by NBC.