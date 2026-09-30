A community-centric variety show with a special focus on youth, performed by members of the Police Athletic League and children from the city.

Pals of the P.A.L. are "dedicated to the promotion of a friendly relationship between the youth of New York City and the police department." That desire for good will characterizes the wholesome content of these shows. Featuring innocuous skits and popular tunes, this variety show (1949-1955) features the voice talents of police officers, members of P.A.L., and local children. They announce and perform a range of radio plays, community information, music, and upcoming P.A.L. activities.