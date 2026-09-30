Pals of the P.A.L.

From the cover of Spring 3100 magazine in the 1930s.

A community-centric variety show with a special focus on youth, performed by members of the Police Athletic League and children from the city.

Pals of the P.A.L. are "dedicated to the promotion of a friendly relationship between the youth of New York City and the police department."  That desire for good will characterizes the wholesome content of these shows.  Featuring innocuous skits and popular tunes, this variety show (1949-1955) features the voice talents of police officers, members of P.A.L., and local children.  They announce and perform a range of radio plays, community information, music, and upcoming P.A.L. activities.

Stories

Police Athletic League Program - Water

Very odd program of water themed songs sung by an in-studio chorus young people (led by Miss Kirby) laced together with brief (solo and group) responses about water, rain and all thi...
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["Hungarian March," "Lover Come Back to Me," Poster Contest]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Variety show includes performances by children of the P.A.L. an...
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[Latin American Music, Math Class, Funds Drive]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Variety show includes performances by children of the P.A.L. an...
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["Medals or Money - Esther Williams," "Body and Soul," "The Blues of the Record Man"]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Variety show includes performances by children of the P.A.L. an...
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["Busy Fingers," Accordian, The Lost Battalion, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow"]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Variety show includes performances by children of the P.A.L. an...
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[Peanut Vendor, "I'll be hanged if they're gonna hang me"].

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1949-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
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[Accordion Solo, Boxing League, Three Debutantes]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Variety show includes performances by children of the P.A.L. an...
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[Christopher Columbus, Violin Solo, Peanut Vendor]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Variety show includes performances by children of the P.A.L. an...
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["Christmas Lullaby," "Strange Love," PAL Benefit Show]

Another riveting episode of Pals of the P.A.L.
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["We've Got Fish for Supper," "Please Don't Squeeze-a the Banana," "Wanting You"]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Songs: "We've Got Fish for Supper" "Please Don't Squeeze-a th...
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[Lover Come Back To Me, P.A.L. Boat Rides, Hattie from Haiti]

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1946-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
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[Police Athletic League PSA ; war news].

Children sing"Home on the Range" followed by the closing credits of Pals of the P.A.L. Encourages children to submit their talent for an appearance on the show.
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[Instrumental medley, White Christmas, Silent Night]

The P.A. L. players at their Christmas best.
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[Christmas Special: "Rudolph," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town"]

Some classics placed in the hands of children and young adults.
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