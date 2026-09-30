Peace, Love, Creativity: Hope of Mankind

Cooper Union's Great Hall, Foundation Building , 1972-1974.

Peace, Love, Creativity: Hope of Mankind was a subseries of the Cooper Union Forum. While Cooper Union hosted hundreds of public talks and lectures in its Great Hall, this series was recorded and produced by WNYC for syndication throughout the United States to member stations of the National Educational Radio Network, a successor to the National Association of Educational Broadcasters (NAEB). We are grateful to the Public Broadcasting Archives at the University of Maryland for making them available to us.

Pictured next to the marquee image of Cooper Union's Great Hall is series host, Johnson E. Fairchild. Both photos are courtesy of the Cooper Union Archives and Special Collections.

Stories

Existential Man

Dr. William Barret - Professor of Philosophy at NYU talks on 'existential man.'
WNYC |

The Creative Eye

The Creative Eye Peter Geston , Professor of art at Pace College ...
WNYC |

Development of Creativity

Dr. Alfred Jones, Psychologist and Co-Director of the Mental Health Consultation Center in NYC.
WNYC |

A New Concept of the Mind

Dr. Daniel Schneider
WNYC |

Love of Humanity

Love of Humanity Dr. Beatrice M. Fairchild - Biophysicist at College of Physicians and Surgeons Dr. Johnson E. Fairchild ...
WNYC |

Creativity as Conscious or Unconscious Activity

Dr. Esther Meneker - Psychoanalyst Adjunct Prof. - NYU ...
WNYC |

Creativity in Literature

Dr. Henri Pear - Sterling Prof. of French literature at Yale University.
WNYC |

Creativity in Science

Philosophy for Modern Man Dr. Ernest Nagle, Professor at Columbia University. Editor of the Journal of Philosopy. Author of Logic of Measurment and other books. ...
WNYC |

Creativity and its Psychological Aspects

Dr. Emanuel K. Schwartz - Dean of Training for the Post Graduate Center for Mental Health. ...
WNYC |

Tragedy and Modern Man

Tragedy and Modern Man Professor Lional Able. Professor of English. University of Buffalo. ...
WNYC |

Creativity in the Orient

Dr. Joseph Campbell - Professor of Lit. at Sarah Lawrence College.
WNYC |

The Will to Believe -William James

Dr. Arthur C. Danto - Professor of Philosophy at Columbia University.
WNYC |

Decline and Fall of the West

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio. ...
WNYC |

Creativity in Western Religion

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio. ...
WNYC |

The Nature of Creativity

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio. ...
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

YOU ARE ONLINE