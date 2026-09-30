Peace, Love, Creativity: Hope of Mankind was a subseries of the Cooper Union Forum. While Cooper Union hosted hundreds of public talks and lectures in its Great Hall, this series was recorded and produced by WNYC for syndication throughout the United States to member stations of the National Educational Radio Network, a successor to the National Association of Educational Broadcasters (NAEB). We are grateful to the Public Broadcasting Archives at the University of Maryland for making them available to us.

Pictured next to the marquee image of Cooper Union's Great Hall is series host, Johnson E. Fairchild. Both photos are courtesy of the Cooper Union Archives and Special Collections.