People and Ideas
People and Ideas is a bi-weekly discussion series. It consists of unrehearsed conversations in depth between Lee Graham and one or more guests who have made notable contributions in the area of international affairs. Although the background material and questions for the interview have been carefully prepared, this is not permitted to restrict the range or the spontaneity of the participants. After each broadcast, the comments of the listeners are invited.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations