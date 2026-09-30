People and Ideas

WNYC host Lee Graham

People and Ideas is a bi-weekly discussion series. It consists of unrehearsed conversations in depth between Lee Graham and one or more guests who have made notable contributions in the area of international affairs. Although the background material and questions for the interview have been carefully prepared, this is not permitted to restrict the range or the spontaneity of the participants. After each broadcast, the comments of the listeners are invited.

Stories

Lester Markel

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1961-uu-uu. Lee Graham interviews New York Times Edit...
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Adolph A. Berle

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1960-uu-uu. Lee Graham interviews A.A. Berle, former ...
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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