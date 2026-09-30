Plan For Survival

What if your hometown were hit by an atomic bomb?

"Maybe you, maybe me.  Death and destruction ... Panic in the streets ..." Not a program for pre-bedtime listening, these recordings examine the impossibility of sufficiently preparing for nuclear winter.

With surprisingly calm moderators, the Plan for Survival series (1950-1951) goes beyond the usual "duck and cover" advisement and into the details of an A-bomb attack, fallout shelters, the Soviet threat, first aid, radiation sickness, and food and water supplies following a nuclear attack. Guests include civilians recounting their survival experiences in wartime, like the missile blitzes in England.

The show was transcribed for the Civil Defense Network, which "linked virtually every radio station in New York State and operates entirely by air. It can function even if regular radio lines are destroyed." Bill Leonard hosts with expert panelists, and most programs consist of a balance of speculation and civil information for New York State in general and New York City in particular.  Intended to be a public service announcement for a new nuclear age, the record of these programs now serves to add perspective to 21st century fears —from suffocating due to sinus congestion to bags left in the subway. It's clear -- death comes from above.

Stories

Civil Defense in Erie County

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Bill Leonard introduces the 39th program in the "Plan for Survi...
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You and the Atomic Bomb

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. 38th in the series Bill Leonard introduces the series, he remi...
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"What would you do if an atomic bomb fell?"

Indeed, what should you do?
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The Battle of Britain

A veteran remembers the Battle of Britain.
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The state of civil defense in New York State

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. 35th in series.Bill Leonard introduces the series. He speaks wi...
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Civil Defense plans in Ithaca

A dramatization of a New York City family visiting Ithaca to learn about their civil defense plan.
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Problems of civil defense

At Ward C-20 at St. Albans Naval Hospital in Long Island, where veterans discuss the problem of civil defense
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Civil defense in Rochester

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Bill Leonard introduces this week's Plan for Survival. This epi...
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Voices of the people regarding Civil Defense

The noblest instinct of man is civil defense.lest instinct of man is civil defense.
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Civil Defense Department of New York State

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. James Flemming reports first about tests taking place at the En...
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Continuing threat facing the western world by the Soviet possession of the atom

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Bill Leonard introduces the second of four programs produced by...
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First aid

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Bill Leonard talks to Hollis Ingraham, of the New York State De...
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Air Warden Service

Adelaide Healy, Special Assistant to the director of the director of the warden service of the state of New York state. Mrs. Healy talks about the warden service.
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Talk by Thomas E. Dewey

Governor Dewey tells the listening audience to take responsibility for saving their lives if a nuclear attack were to occur.
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Traffic in an emergency

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. The 21st program in the series. Bill Leonard introduces Kazamir...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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