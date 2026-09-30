Poetry of the Avant-Garde
A 1966-1967 series of interviews with avant-garde poets with host Michael Silverton. Mike organized poetry readings for the New School for Social Research and a NoHo art gallery. He also produced poetry broadcasts for Pacifica Radio airing on the East and West coasts stations. His poetry has appeared in numerous general-interest and literary publications as well as four anthologies edited by William Rossa Cole.
Tape Source: Avant-Garde Poetry Tape Recordings (Collection 961). Library Special Collections, Charles E. Young Research Library, UCLA.
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