Poetry of the Avant-Garde

In this May 20, 2012, file photo, the annular solar eclipse is seen as the sun sets behind the Rocky Mountains from downtown Denver.

A 1966-1967 series of interviews with avant-garde poets with host Michael Silverton. Mike organized poetry readings for the New School for Social Research and a NoHo art gallery. He also produced poetry broadcasts for Pacifica Radio airing on the East and West coasts stations. His poetry has appeared in numerous general-interest and literary publications as well as four anthologies edited by William Rossa Cole.

Tape Source: Avant-Garde Poetry Tape Recordings (Collection 961). Library Special Collections, Charles E. Young Research Library, UCLA.

 

Stories

Reel 18: Tony Towle

Michael Silverton interviews Tony Towle for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 19: Frank O'Hara Memorial

Michael Silverton presents a Frank O'Hara Memorial for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 17: Kathy Fraser

Michael Silverton interviews Kathy Fraser for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 13: Aram Saroyan

Michael Silverton interviews Aram Saroyan for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 15: Peter Schjeldahl

Michael Silverton interviews Peter Schjeldahl for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 6: Russell Edson

Michael Silverton interviews Russell Edson for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 2: John Ashbery

Michael Silverton interviews John Ashbery for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 8: Ted Berrigan

Michael Silverton interviews Ted Berrigan for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 10: Sotere Torregian

Michael Silverton interviews Sotere Torregian for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 12: John Perreault

Michael Silverton interviews John Perreault for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 5: Michael Benedikt

Michael Benedikt reads a sample of his works for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 3: Allan Kaplan

Michael Silverton interviews Allan Kaplan for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 7: Kenward Elmslie

Michael Silverton interviews Kenward Elmslie for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 16: Dick Gallup

Michael Silverton interviews Dick Gallup for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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Reel 11: Lorenzo Thomas

Michael Silverton interviews Lorenzo Thomas for Poetry of the Avant-Garde on WNYC.
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