Poetry of the Avant-Garde

A 1966-1967 series of interviews with avant-garde poets with host Michael Silverton. Mike organized poetry readings for the New School for Social Research and a NoHo art gallery. He also produced poetry broadcasts for Pacifica Radio airing on the East and West coasts stations. His poetry has appeared in numerous general-interest and literary publications as well as four anthologies edited by William Rossa Cole.

Tape Source: Avant-Garde Poetry Tape Recordings (Collection 961). Library Special Collections, Charles E. Young Research Library, UCLA.