Poets of Tomorrow

WNYC Disc label

A series where poets read their own work.

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Stories

Babette Deutsch Talks about Daniel Hoffman

Babette Deutsch introduces and talks about the poet Daniel Hoffman, author of An Armada of Thirty Whales and the youngest poet featured in Deutsch's series. He does not appear on the ...
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Babette Deutsch Introduces May Swenson

May Swenson at the beginning of her literary career.
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