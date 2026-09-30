Queens College Forum

A series in celebration of Queens College and public discourse.

Originally a series of eight broadcasts in celebration of the completion of the first four years of the college and its first commencement, these lectures continued for many years after that milestone (1941-48). Reaching beyond the student body, these lectures strive to help guide people in the intelligent formation of their opinions.

The first half of the series was prepared and presented by the Department of Anthropology and Sociology at Queens College and discusses particularly pressing difficulties of our time: race, delinquency, crime, public opinion formation, and future population policy. The second half of the series focuses on economic prospects in 1941: jobs, crisis, taxes, the consumer, and is presented by the Department of Economics of Queens College.

"A series of informative discussions on issues of current significance. The programs are intended to be enlightening and not necessarily controversial. In each program experts in the field covered by the discussion are invited to take part at an extemporaneous round-table discussion. The Forum is unique in that the published transcript of the program contains bibliographies designed to cover all significant aspects and points of view of the issue under discussion. The transcripts are regularly ordered by 400 Public, private, and university libraries throughout this country and foreign countries; they are ordered by the Army for Armed Forces libraries overseas; 2000 transcripts are supplied to schools in the metropolitan area."--1948 Peabody Digest.