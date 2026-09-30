In the mid 1960s, at the height of the Cold War, WNYC was one of few American stations to broadcast recordings from Radio Moscow, the international news service of the USSR.

It is unclear how many recordings from this collection made it onto the air and which were set aside as soviet propaganda. Eventually concerns about the broadcasts made their way to the FBI and were discontinued at the insistence of city attorneys.

Publisher image Note written on the back of a Radio Moscow reel by a WNYC staffer, "Do not use pure propaganda." (NYC Municipal Archives WNYC Collection/NYPR Archives)

Shows like Moscow Mailbag, in which the folksy and candid host, Joe Adamov, responds to questions from Americans, illuminate the tensions between these two countries and their particular style of domestic branding. The Truth About the Vietnamese War takes the United States to task on the escalation of the war, "Washington's mad, irresponsible course of suppressing national liberation movements" is compared as worse than Hitler. Rather, the recordings that were most likely aired, focus on Soviet daily life, culture and scientific advancements such as an investigation of the mysterious Tungus Meteorite or a dramatization of the landmark film I Am Twenty.

Featured Shows

Publisher image Leader from Radio Moscow Tapes (WNYC Archive Collections/WNYC)

(click on the Listen tab to hear episodes)

Moscow Mailbag

Science and Engineering

What is Communism

Moscow Meridian

Spotlights on Soviet Life

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This web resource has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor.

Any views, findings, conclusions, recommendations expressed in this web resource do not necessarily reflect those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.