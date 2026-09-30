Report on Civil Defense

WNYC civil defense sound trucks in Central Park in the 1950s.

From public welfare to firefighting to water safety, this program updates the public about disaster preparedness.

From 1950 to 1952, Arthur J. Wallander, Civil Defense Director for New York City, interviewed the heads of city departments about the steps their departments had taken to meet the needs of the city's civil defense system.

These programs provide an interesting vantage point on beliefs and fears about what many assumed were imminent attacks.  While providing exhaustive details about the municipal systems, they also ask the implicit question, what is your plan in the case of nuclear attack?

Stories

Civil defense in review

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Speech opens with the Grover Whalen noting the importance of de...
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Amateur Radio Branch of Civil Defense Communication

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Commissioner Wallander discusses the Amateur Radio Branch of Ci...
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Fire Department and Civil Defense

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Commissioner Wallander talks to Commissioner Monaghan about the...
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Our daily food supply

Civil Defense Commissioner Wallander discusses food with Commissioner Massarelli about the transportation and delivery of food in the event of an atomic attack. He also covers committees on different
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Achievements of the Sanitation Department

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Commissioner Arthur Wallander and Andrew W. Mulrain, Commission...
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Emergency Welfare Division of Civil Defense

Atomic warfare is something new. We feel it would be better for us to have more [emergency welfare] centers than less.
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Public Works division and Civil Defense

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Commissioner Arthur Wallander discusses civil defense with Comm...
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Achievements of the Emergency Public Health Division

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Commissioner Wallander and Dr. John F. Mahoney, Commissioner of...
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Transportation in Civil Defense

Alternate side parking will be suspended today because of the pending nuclear apocalypse.
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The achievements of the Committee on Shelters

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Commissioner Wallander talks to Commissioner Bernard J. Gilroy ...
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Role of the Police Department in Civil Defense

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Wallander interviews police commissioner Thomas F. Murphy about...
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Long-range civil defense construction

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Commissioner Wallander welcomes Commissioner of the Department ...
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Communications in Civil Defense

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Seymour Siegel, Director of Civil Defense communications for Ne...
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Air warden service

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. John J. Travis and Thomas McVeigh talk about the Police Emergen...
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Emergency Taxi Corps

How to hail a cab after they've just dropped an A-bomb.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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