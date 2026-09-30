Robert Moses

Robert Moses with Battery Bridge Model

Robert Moses is the most significant non-elected public servant in the history of New York andbarring some jurists, a handful of cabinet members, and a few foundersperhaps the entire United States. He did more in his time to reshape and re-imagine the physical landscape of his city and state than all other public officials put together, realizing his aggressive vision for New York with an unprecedented understanding and deft manipulation of municipal, state, and federal legislation, as well as an indefatigable work ethic and a brusqueness in manner and tactics.

Moses was born in 1888 in New Haven, Connecticut, where he was raised until his family moved to New York City in 1897. He returned to New Haven in 1905 to attend Yale University, where he graduated in 1909. He subsequently studied at Oxford and received a Ph.D in political science from Columbia University in 1914. After leaving Colombia he began his lengthy career in civil service.

He initially stumbled, attempting and failing to introduce efficiency and to root out patronage in New York City’s machine-driven political scene. But he soon allied himself with Governor Al Smith, with whom he maintained a strong relationship until Smith’s death in 1944. It was under Smith’s aegis that Moses began his political ascent, beginning with his role as Commissioner of Parks for the state of New York in 1924, a position he held until 1963. It was a position he was able to leverage into several others: Chairman of the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (1934-1981); New York City Construction Coordinator (1942-1960); New York City Planning Commissioner (1946-1960); Chairman of the New York State Power Authority (1954-1962); president of New York World's Fair (1960-1966); and many, many more.

During his run as commissioner, chairman, or boardmember of his many departments and public authorities he was directly responsible for the creation of Jones Beach, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Shea Stadium, the Central Park Zoo, the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, The Palisades Interstate Parkway, and the 1964 World’s Fair, among dozens more of New York’s most prominent public works. Always a contentious figure, his reputation took a significant hit with the publication of Robert Caro’s highly critical and highly acclaimed biography of Moses, The Power Broker, in 1974. He was twice married and had two daughters. He died in 1981.

The Robert Moses Municipal Archives Collection of WNYC recordings comprises audio retrieved from transcription disc and open-reel tape. The collection spans decades - reaching from the 1940s to the mid60s, with bulk dates spanning from the early 1950s to the early60s. The collection includes openings of public works - highways, monuments, and parks - as well as meetings and luncheons, both in his honor and in honor of others, and attempts to plead publicly the case for many of his controversial projects.

Stories

Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens Dedication Ceremonies

Robert Moses, World's Fair President hosts the dedication of Corona Park in Flushing Meadows at the Singer Bowl Arena.
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New York City: The Next Ten Years

New York Coliseum's 10th anniversary symposium, "What is NYC's future --the next 10 years", featuring speeches by Robert C. Wood, Theodore Keel, Timothy Costello and Robert Moses.
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Battery Park Garage Annex Ground-Breaking Ceremonies

The first publicly owned parking garage in New York City is about to expand.
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Adlai Stevenson Memorial at the Illinois Pavilion, World's Fair

Robert Moses at the opening of the Adlai Stevenson Memorial at the NY World's Fair
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Robert Moses Speech before NYS Judicial Conference

Robert Moses defends the 1964 New York City's World's Fair in this speech in front of the New York State Judicial Conference.
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National Educational Association Convention, NYC World's Fair.

This is an awards ceremony during the NEA Day convention at the World's Fair. The program is as follows: Invocation Marie Meecham, the Deputy Director of the City Teacher's Associatio...
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Dedication of the Delacorte Animated Clock, Central Park Zoo

Speakers: Newbold Morris, Commissioner. of Parks; Robert Moses; Constance Baker Motley, Manhattan Boro President; George T. Delacorte; Cassandra Delacorte The program opens with the ...
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Churchill Pavillion

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Introduction at World's Fair by Robert Moses; Tribute to Winsto...
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Robert Moses Reminisces of Bill O'Dwyer

Robert Moses reports about his experiences with Mayor Bill O'Dwyer. Moses says that he liked O'Dwyer. A reporter asks Moses if O'Dwyer is the last of the Irish politicians? Moses say...
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Verrazano Narrows Bridge Dedication

Everyone congratulates Moses.
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Hall of Science Dedication

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Shorter version of T249, T250, Catalog # 6186. Dedication of t...
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Opening of New York World's Fair for 1964

President LBJ celebrates the 'genius of man' at the opening of the World's Fair.
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La Guardia New Air Terminal Dedication

Commissioner Sloan Colt introduces Mario J. Cariello, Borough President of Queens, Mayor Robert F. Wagner, and Robert Moses. Robert Moses gives the dedication and tells several humoro...
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Robert Moses and Charles Poletti

Robert Moses on the upcoming New York World's Fair.
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Robert Moses Luncheon Speech

Speaking at a luncheon, Robert Moses welcomes to New York exhibitors to the 1964 Worlds Fair. He expresses his pride in New York despite an ongoing newspaper strike, in which the "sop...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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