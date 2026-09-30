Round and About the Guggenheim
The program interviews highlighted not only exhibitions and events at the museum, but broader issues facing the art community at galleries and museums in a time of significant social and institutional changes. Host Mimi Poser was a development and public affairs officer for the museum from the early ’70s to late ’80s.
Stories
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