Round and About the Guggenheim

A view of the rotunda at the Guggenheim Museum during its current exhibit, "Art and China after 1989: Theater of the World."

The program interviews highlighted not only exhibitions and events at the museum, but broader issues facing the art community at galleries and museums in a time of significant social and institutional changes. Host Mimi Poser was a development and public affairs officer for the museum from the early ’70s to late ’80s. 

Stories

Art Theft / Poser, Mimi

Mimi Poser discusses art theft with four experts. They are: Bonnie Burnham, project director of the Art Theft Archive under the aegis of the International Foundation for Art Res...
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Jack Levine at the Jewish Museum / Poser, Mimi; Levine, Jack

Jack Levine was an American Social Realist painter and printmaker best known for his satires on modern life, political corruption, and biblical narratives. He talks with Mimi Po...
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Spanish Forger

Mimi Poser discusses the Morgan Library exhibition Spanish Forger, which focuses on the work of a single anonymous forger, with the Morgan’s Roger Wieke.
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Attilio Salemme: Inhabitant of a Dream / Poser, Mimi; Salemme, Lucia; Svendsen, Louise Averill

Mimi Poser discusses the work of Attilio Salemme with his widow Lucia Salemme and curator Louise Averill Svendsen.
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Saul Steinberg / Poser, Mimi; Russell, Jennifer

Mimi Poser talks with assistant curator Jennifer Russell about the retrospective on Saul Steinberg's work at the Whitney Museum.
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Art of Nancy Graves / Poser, Mimi; Graves, Nancy

Nancy Graves work was recently on display at the Knoedler & Co. gallery. Mimi Poser talks with the artist about her painting and sculpture.
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Soho Galleries / Poser, Mimi; Cooper, Paula; Hoffman, Nancy; Karp, Ivan

Mimi Poser talks with Soho gallery owners Paula Cooper, Nancy Hoffman and Ivan Karp. They discuss the history of the neighborhood and its importance to the art scene in New York City.
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Chaim Gross Retrospective at the Jewish Museum (2 of 2) / Poser, Mimi; Harmon, Joan

Mimi Poser continues her interview with Chaim Gross focusing largely on his work in the abstract and cubist. He talks about his method of work and initial drawings for his work.
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Chaim Gross Retrospective at the Jewish Museum (1 of 2) / Poser, Mimi; Gross, Chaim; Harman, Joan (2 copies)

Mimi Gross interviews the sculptor Chaim Gross. He talks about his life and work.
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James Ensor / Poser, Mimi; Farmer, David; Edebau, Frank

Mimi Poser talks with David Farmer and Frank Edebau about James Ensor's life and work now on display at the Guggenheim.
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Calder's Universe: Alexander Calder at the Whitney / Poser, Mimi; Wolfe, Ruth; Marshall, Richard

Mimi Poser talks with Ruth Wolfe and Richard Marshall about the show, Calder's Universe, at the Whitney Museum of Art.
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In Honor of Constantin Brancusi / Poser, Mimi; Svendsen, Louise Averill; Geist, Sidney

The 100th anniversary of the birth of Constantin Brancusi is marked with discussion between Sydney Geist, Louise Averill Svendsen and host Mimi Poser about the great sculptor. G...
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Jiří Kolář at the Guggenheim

Jiri Kolar at the Guggenheim on Round and About the Guggenheim on 1975-09-10
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Betty Parsons

Betty Parsons talks about her life and work as an influential gallery owner in the art world.
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Francis Bacon / Poser, Mimi; Geldzahler, Henry (2 copies)

Henry Geldzahler talks with Mimi Poser about the Francis Bacon show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
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