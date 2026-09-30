Seminars in Drama: Moscow Art Theatre

A scene from Act II of Anton Chekhov's Play "The Cherry Orchard" at the Moscow Art Theatre, 1922.

Victor Manyukov, Theater Director and Teacher; Vladimir Prokofyev, Historian and Theoretician; Angelina Stepanova, Actress; and Vasily Toporkov, Actor discuss Stanislavsky's method of acting at a symposium on the Moscow Art Theatre. According to an October 26th, 1964 article in the New York Times, "The four artists from the Moscow Art Theatre will delve into the Stanislavsky system and its effect on the modern theater. Emphasis will be placed on the training of the actor as well as his education at the Moscow Art Theatre."

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Stories

The Director and the Superobjective in Stanislavski's System

Recorded during a symposium on the Moscow Art Theatre, Vladimir Prokofyev and Angelina Stepanova consider the premise that "a director must die within the actor."
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Question and Answer Session

Recorded during a symposium on the Moscow Art Theatre, the speakers answer questions about how an actor is trained.
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Question and Answer Session

Recorded during a symposium on the Moscow Art Theatre, speakers answer questions from the audience about Stanislavski's method of acting.
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How Writers and Actors Create a "Mental Motion Picture"

Recorded during a symposium on the Moscow Art Theatre, speakers focus on Konstantin Stanislavski's "Method of Physical and Verbal Action."
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Question and Answer Session

Recorded during a symposium on the Moscow Art Theatre, speakers answer questions from the audience and discuss the psychological effect of Stanislavski's method on an actor.
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Improvisation Exercises Under the Direction of Konstantin Stanislavski

Recorded during a symposium on the Moscow Art Theatre, the speakers discuss their experience working with Konstantin Stanislavski.
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Question and Answer Session

Recorded during a symposium on the Moscow Art Theatre, speakers answer questions from Stella Adler and other audience members about Stanislavski's method of acting.
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Question and Answer Session

Recorded during a symposium on the Moscow Art Theatre, the speakers discuss the styles of Moscow Art Theatre directors, rehearsals and improvisation exercises.
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The Development of the Emotion of Stage Truth

Recorded during a symposium on the Moscow Art Theatre, the speakers discuss their experience working with Konstantin Stanislavski.
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