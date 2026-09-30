Seminars in Drama: Moscow Art Theatre

Victor Manyukov, Theater Director and Teacher; Vladimir Prokofyev, Historian and Theoretician; Angelina Stepanova, Actress; and Vasily Toporkov, Actor discuss Stanislavsky's method of acting at a symposium on the Moscow Art Theatre. According to an October 26th, 1964 article in the New York Times, "The four artists from the Moscow Art Theatre will delve into the Stanislavsky system and its effect on the modern theater. Emphasis will be placed on the training of the actor as well as his education at the Moscow Art Theatre."

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