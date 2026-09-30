Seminars in Theater

Richard Pyatt hosts this interview program that discusses "trends, activities and theater practice across the country" with "outstanding artists and craftsmen in every facet of theater." The show aired on WNYC, and syndicated on the Voice of America, from the late 1960s to the late 1970s.

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