Seminars in Theater

Broadway theaters light the night in the Shubert Alley theater section of New York City Sept. 21, 1967.

Richard Pyatt hosts this interview program that discusses "trends, activities and theater practice across the country" with "outstanding artists and craftsmen in every facet of theater." The show aired on WNYC, and syndicated on the Voice of America, from the late 1960s to the late 1970s.

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Stories

Le Treteau De Paris

Members of the French theater company Le Treteau De Paris join Richard Pyatt on this episode of Seminars in Theatre. Founder and Producer, Jean de Rigault, talks about their program o...
WNYC |

Hedda Gabler: The Critics Hate Her

Host Richard Pyatt talks to Ted Van Griethuysen and Aldo Bonura - both actors, directors, and educators - about a production of the Henrik Ibsen's play "Hedda Gabler" performed by the...
WNYC |

Post Mortem on Bright Tower, A Conversation with Martha Galphin

On this episode of Seminars in Theater, host Richard Pyatt speaks with actress Martha Galphin about making her Broadway debut. Unfortunately the play, Bright Tower was closed after tw...
WNYC |

25th Anniversary of the New York City Center of Music and Drama

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the New York City Center of Music and Drama, Host Richard Pyatt is joined by founding member Claire R. Reis; mezzo-soprano Frances Bible; ba...
WNYC |

The Fisherman's Players of Cape Cod and The Black Messiah

Richard Pyatt interviews Reverend Richard D. Waters, the Director of the Fishman's Players of Cape Cod, and actor Willie Woods to discuss, "The Black Messiah," a play written by Water...
WNYC |

New Heritage Repertory Theater

Richard Pyatt interviews members of the New Heritage Repertory Theater, the oldest nonprofit black theater company in NYC.
WNYC |

Negro Ensemble Company

Richard Pyatt interviews members of the one-year-old Negro Ensemble Company.
WNYC |

Ithaca College and The Vineyard Players

Richard Pyatt, taping at Martha's Vineyard, talks to the cast and crew of Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park," presented by Ithaca College. The theater troupe, The Vineyard Players, w...
WNYC |

Walk Down Mah Street!

On this episode of Seminars in Theater, Host Richard Pyatt interviews the cast and creators of "Walk Down Mah Street!," an off-Broadway musical revue. This satirical depiction of teen...
WNYC |

Courtyard Playhouse

Richard Pyatt interviews a young group of the new (and successful) Courtyard Playhouse members.
WNYC |

Information and Theater

Richard Pyatt hosts a panel on Information and Theater.
WNYC |

Tom O'Horgan, Rochelle Owens, Theodore Hoffman and Seth Allen Talk About "Futz" and Experimental Theater

Host Richard Pyatt talks about the "chaotic state of life and death" of American theater with cast and crew from a production of "Futz," performed at the La MaMa Theatre. He is joined...
WNYC |

The Queens Playhouse

On this episode of Seminars in Theater, Richard Pyatt talks to administrators and actors associated with the Queens Playhouse. The guests are Founder and Producer Joe Kutzreba, Fundra...
WNYC |

Plays for Living Theater Group

Program 16 27:42 27:23 Richard Pyatt - Moderator Plays for Living Theater group: Ethel Barrymore Colt, Executive Producer; Vera Allen, Co-Founder; Mrs. Paul Ramer, Secretary of the...
WNYC |

Current productions by a French theatre company

Program 15 29:51 25:36 Richard Pyatt - Moderator Mel Howard, prducer and director Professor Norman Singer, Administrator of Hunter College Concert Bureau Andre Gentsberger, Dire...
WNYC |
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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