Sister Elizabeth Kenny Foundation

Johnny Weaver, Winifred Gorman, and Marvin Goldstein, recovered polio patients at the Sister Elizabeth Kenny Institute in Minneapolis, 1942

A drama about polio (circa 1940s) focusing on symptoms, illness, and eradication efforts from the Sister Elizabeth Kenny Foundation.

An announcer breathlessly warns that "infantile paralysis can strike anyone anyplace anytime without regard to race-creed-color-or-income bracket!"  Yes, this could be you!  

The series depicts patients who have found successful treatment of polio at the Sister Elizabeth Kenny Rehabilitation Institute. In addition are interviews with real patients and fundraising programs.

Stories

Tommy

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1947-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
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Farm Directors Group

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The Reign of a Queen

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Interview with Patients

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