A drama about polio (circa 1940s) focusing on symptoms, illness, and eradication efforts from the Sister Elizabeth Kenny Foundation.

An announcer breathlessly warns that "infantile paralysis can strike anyone anyplace anytime without regard to race-creed-color-or-income bracket!" Yes, this could be you!

The series depicts patients who have found successful treatment of polio at the Sister Elizabeth Kenny Rehabilitation Institute. In addition are interviews with real patients and fundraising programs.

