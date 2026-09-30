Speaking for Ourselves

Heard Saturdays from noon to 2 pm, Speaking for Ourselves (1985-1987) was first hosted by Carrie Carmichael and then by Amy Goodman beginning in November 1986. The program aimed "to help women learn more about themselves and to have men better understand the women in their lives." The show was produced by Susan Denning and Dick Hinchliffe and aired with the support of the New York City Department of General Services.

Stories

Shoreham Nuclear Power/Black Woman Pastor/Clarice Taylor

Nuclear power on Long Island, the challenges of being a black woman pastor and Clarice Taylor on playing Moms Mabley. ...
WNYC |

Racial Tension in Schools-Richard Wright-Surrogate Motherhood

Amy Goodman discusses racial tensions in the schools with two students from John Adams High School, Julia Wright talks about her father author Richard Wright and a look at surro...
WNYC |
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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