Heard Saturdays from noon to 2 pm, Speaking for Ourselves (1985-1987) was first hosted by Carrie Carmichael and then by Amy Goodman beginning in November 1986. The program aimed "to help women learn more about themselves and to have men better understand the women in their lives." The show was produced by Susan Denning and Dick Hinchliffe and aired with the support of the New York City Department of General Services.