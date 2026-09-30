Speaking of Music

Roberta Peters, Jack Benny and concert violinist Isaac Stern at rehearsal for a benefit appearence in 1961

This interview, commentary, and discussion program features some of the greatest composers, performers, and critics of the music world.

Critics and gifted musicians offer their talents to the radio-listening public. Brief but probing introductions of musical performances (which are not included in the archival collection) enthrall the listener and span genres.

The show, broadcast from 1952 to 1955, includes guests such as composer Morton Gould, pianist and composer Walter Hendl, violinist Yehudi Menuhin, pianist Gyorgy Sandor, composer Elie Siegmeister, music commentator Walter Stegman, and violinist Isaac Stern.

Stories

Yehudi Menuhin

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Menuhin introduces Mozart Sonata in B Flat Major (K. 454) and d...
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Concert and Recording Music

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Speaker unidentified. He gives his opinions on the difference...
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Edwin Franko Goldman

The leader of the famous Goldman band.
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The Glyndebourne Festival Opera

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Lady Burleigh discusses the history of Glyndebourne Festival Op...
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Jack Lowe and Arthur Whittemore

Duet artists talk about the 'two piano field'.
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Anna Russell

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Anna Russell answers questions on her career in music: Would yo...
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Antal Dorati

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Antal Dorati speaks on some of the problems confronting an Amer...
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What is the Future of Opera in English?

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. This episode of Speaking of Music varies from the usual format,...
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Alfred Zwiebel

The recent presentation of an English translation of La Boheme.
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Warwick Braithwaite

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Warwick Braithwaite, conductor at Covent Garden, London hosts....
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Alfred Zwiebel

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Record collector Alfred Zwiebel discusses recordings of many fa...
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Walter Stegman

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Linguist, record collector, and translator of opera libretti W...
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Elie Siegmeister

Speaking of
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Mrs. Hicks

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Mrs. Hicks talks about the Composers Forum and music criticism;...
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Alan Shulman Promos

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Multiple cuts of Alan Shulman's promo for Speaking of Music.Aud...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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