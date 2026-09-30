Speaking of Music

This interview, commentary, and discussion program features some of the greatest composers, performers, and critics of the music world.

Critics and gifted musicians offer their talents to the radio-listening public. Brief but probing introductions of musical performances (which are not included in the archival collection) enthrall the listener and span genres.

The show, broadcast from 1952 to 1955, includes guests such as composer Morton Gould, pianist and composer Walter Hendl, violinist Yehudi Menuhin, pianist Gyorgy Sandor, composer Elie Siegmeister, music commentator Walter Stegman, and violinist Isaac Stern.