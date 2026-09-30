Spirit of the Vikings
Spirit of the Vikings was one of several programs recorded and broadcast by WNYC in support of the Norwegian government in exile during World War II. Hosted by Gladys Petch, and sponsored by the Norwegian Information Service, the show brought culture and news of the on-going resistance and struggle against the Nazis in occupied Norway and continued well after the war.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations