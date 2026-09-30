Spirit of the Vikings

World War II era poster supporting the Nowegian Legion

Spirit of the Vikings was one of several programs recorded and broadcast by WNYC in support of the Norwegian government in exile during World War II. Hosted by Gladys Petch, and sponsored by the Norwegian Information Service, the show brought culture and news of the on-going resistance and struggle against the Nazis in occupied Norway and continued well after the war.

Stories

Toralf Tollefsen

Accordion Recital by Norwegian Toralf Tollefsen. ...
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Anna Hillestad

Anna Hillestad, a student nurse, sings Norwegian music. ...
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Thyra Andren

Interview with Thyra Andren, an elementary school teacher from Oslo visiting the United States to study American school system. Compares and contrasts American and Norwegian sc...
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Charles Ulrick Bay

Charles Ulrick Bay, United States Ambassador to Norway discusses Norway's recovery efforts since liberation in 1945. ...
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Lise Lindbaeck

Interview with Norwegian journalist Lise Lindbaeck, an accredited journalist to the United Nations. ...
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Ella Peters

Performance by Norwegian cabaret singer Ella Peters. ...
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Norwegian Songs Interpreted by Gudrun Ekeland

Native songs with a 1945 take.
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Music by Grieg and Kjerulf

The works of great Norwegian composers
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Mrs. Johannesen

The story of Mrs Johannessen's dramatic escape with her three children from occupied Norway.
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Gunnar Martin

Gunnar Martin describes the resistance efforts and sings.
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WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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