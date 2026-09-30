Take the Tunnel
Presented in cooperation with the New York City Tunnel Authority, this series provides historical context for "jaunts around the city."
The show's title is also its mantra, with the hosts repeatedly imploring you to "take the tunnel" on your travels between Manhattan and Queens and Long Island. Encouraging informed use of the city's tunnels, this program also covers transit issues while incorporating idealized portraits of nearby destinations.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations