Take the Tunnel

New Jersey entrance to the Lincoln tunnel January 1, 2008.

Presented in cooperation with the New York City Tunnel Authority, this series provides historical context for "jaunts around the city."

The show's title is also its mantra, with the hosts repeatedly imploring you to "take the tunnel" on your travels between Manhattan and Queens and Long Island. Encouraging informed use of the city's tunnels, this program also covers transit issues while incorporating idealized portraits of nearby destinations. 

Stories

Staten Island

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Second program in a series (each Friday at 6:30) created in coo...
WNYC |

New York Sightseeing and Recreation, Take the Tunnel Program

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1943-uu-uu. Burt Child and Laura [Evans] host this we...
WNYC |

Hudson River

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 194u-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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