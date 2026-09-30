Tales From the Four Winds was a radio series from the 1940s and 50s dramatizing the folk tales and legends ​of different lands. It was the brainchild of Fan Kissen, a teacher, consultant, scriptwriter and producer who launched the program over WNYE, the Board of Education's radio station and sister station to WNYC as part of the Municipal Broadcasting System. The radio programs were quite popular with the school children of New York and neighboring cities and were broadcast directly into New York City school classrooms.

Producer Fan Kissen once taught in an elementary school in New York City. She is particularly interested in folk tales and legends of different countries. She believes that boys and girls can discover from these folk tales that people are alike all over the world, because the same ideas of fun and sadness, the love of truth, and the dislike of meanness, are found in the stories of different lands.

These radio programs have been very popular with the school children of New York and neighboring cities. The programs are broadcast into the classrooms during school hours. They have received several radio awards of merit. Some of these Tales from the Four Winds scripts have been broadcast in foreign countries, in Europe, and even as far away as South Africa.