Talk to the People

Comic book newspaper profile of Mayor La Guardia from early in World War II.

The famous Sunday afternoon talks by Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia, “the people’s mayor.”

Mayor La Guardia’s talks have become one of WNYC's iconic broadcastings. In these original radio chats (1942-1945) from his desk at City Hall, he discussed daily food prices, condemned gambling, and admonished wayward schoolboys, politicians, and gangsters alike. Mayor La Guardia also used this address to rally New Yorkers to the war effort and press forward on his agenda, taking breaks to digress on music, the news, and whatever crossed his path during the preceding week. The program won the 1944 Peabody Award for Outstanding Public Service by a Local Station.

These recordings, made during World War II, include the two iconic readings of the comics (only two of three were ever recorded) during the newspaper deliverymen’s strike of July 1945.

Stories

La Guardia, Fiorello H -Talk to the People (last broadcast)

La Guardia's farewell broadcast.
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December 23, 1945

La Guardia urges all to continue to pray for peace.
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December 16, 1945

United Nations will be in NYC!
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December 9, 1945

Don't buy butter! Buy oleomargerine!
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December 2, 1945

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Description from the Municipal Archives card catalog: Re-dedic...
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November 25, 1945

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Description from the Municipal Archives card catalog: Defense ...
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November 18, 1945

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Description from the Municipal Archives card catalog: Defense ...
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November 11, 1945

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. The WNYC announcer introduces Mayor La Guardia on "this 89th da...
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October 28, 1945

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Description from the Municipal Archives card catalog: Peace an...
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October 21, 1945

A traffic plan for Manhattan and more!
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October 7, 1945

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Description from the Municipal Archives card catalog: God and ...
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October 2, 1945

Mayor La Guardia in Italian about the war and Mussolini.
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September 30, 1945

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Description from the Municipal Archives card catalog: Visits f...
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September 23, 1945

Beethoven's 9th Symphony is both a tonic and a stimulant!
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September 16, 1945

The demand for heavy cream went beyond all expectations! Please be reasonable!
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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