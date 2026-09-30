The Absence of Silence

Erling Kagge, explorer, lawyer, art collector, publisher and author joins us to discuss his new book "Silence: In the Age of Noise."

The  Absence Of Silence was a half hour show that ran for most of the 1970s into the early 80s on WNYC. David Zimmer supplied its nihilistic title and was on hand to squire some of the shows. Mathew Paris conducted most of the interviews, occasionally working with others. The program featured some of the most interesting New Yorkers from Ned Rorem to Al Goldstein.

Matthew Paris is novelist, playwright, musician, videographer and radio host. His prose has been praised by Irwin Shaw, Philip Jose Farmer, Isaac Bashevis Singer, Virgil Thomson, and Richard Kostelanetz.  Spalding, Grey liked his piano playing. He currently appears as a blues singer in some East Village bars. He is most notable for appearing on national television as a ping pong player.   

 

 

Stories

Eubie Blake and the Keys to the Kingdom of Ragtime

Matthew Paris and David Zimmer interview ragtime virtuoso and musical genius Eubie Blake at his Brooklyn home.
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Lester Trimble

Matthew Paris interviews composer Lester Trimble. (2) Paris writes: Matthew Paris writes: Lester Trimble, an excellent composer with a singular lyric talent, was also a regular cri...
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Lester Trimble

Matthew Paris interviews composer Lester Trimble.
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Miriam Gideon

Matthew Paris interviews Miriam Gideon, composer.
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Ben Weber, composer

Matthew Paris interviews Ben Weber regarding the premiere of his cello pieces.
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Ben Weber

Matthew Paris interviews Ben Weber. Tape 1 of 1. Paris writes: Ben is an improbable genius even among the inherent rarity of such people of great talent. Born in Kentucky, raised i...
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Lester del Rey

Matthew Paris interviews Lester del Rey.
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George Kleinsinger

Matthew Paris interviews George Kleinsinger.
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Fred Pohl

Matthew Paris interviews Fred Pohl.
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Isaac Bashevis Singer

Nobel Prize-winnig Isaac B, Singer was one of America's greatest writers.
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Marguerite Young

She lived in an fantastical apartment with a carousel.
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Tuli Kupferberg

The only guest on this show that had jumped off the Brooklyn Bridge and survived.
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Eubie Blake, part 4

Part 4 of Matthew Paris' interview with Eubie Blake
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Hilda Morley

Matthew Paris interviews Hilda Morley. The interview includes reminiscences of Morley's late husband, Stefan Wolpe.
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Philippe Petit, Paul Binder and Michael Christensen

Matthew Paris interviews Philippe Petit, Paul Binder and Michael Christensen. Reel 1 of 1.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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