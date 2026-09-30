The Absence Of Silence was a half hour show that ran for most of the 1970s into the early 80s on WNYC. David Zimmer supplied its nihilistic title and was on hand to squire some of the shows. Mathew Paris conducted most of the interviews, occasionally working with others. The program featured some of the most interesting New Yorkers from Ned Rorem to Al Goldstein.

Matthew Paris is novelist, playwright, musician, videographer and radio host. His prose has been praised by Irwin Shaw, Philip Jose Farmer, Isaac Bashevis Singer, Virgil Thomson, and Richard Kostelanetz. Spalding, Grey liked his piano playing. He currently appears as a blues singer in some East Village bars. He is most notable for appearing on national television as a ping pong player.