The Golden Door

Bartholdi statue, Bedloe's Island, New York Harbor [The Statue of Liberty].

"I am a social worker," begins the fictionalized narrator, drawing the listener into this humanizing radio series.

The Golden Door series (1947) aimed to tell "of the making of New Americans of all races and creeds." Employing writing and acting talents of the day, the show predicts a kind of social info-tainment by dramatizing political issues.

Stories

One Early Morning

The story of concentration camp survivors who arrive in America and receive help from the United Service for New Americans.
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Case History

Social worker, Charlotte Winters reflects on her experiences working with refugees. She meets Karl Shartok, pianist/conductor from Berlin, who spent 5 years in a concentration camp.
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My Town

Jules Schweren, war refugee and concentration camp survivor moves to an American small town. He gets a job in the local general store but feels isolated because he is a foreigner.
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Wait for Me

An ex-sports champion and survivor of the Allied battles in Europe, who wakes up in the hospital an amputee and faces difficult re-entry into civilian life.
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WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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