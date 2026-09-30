The Golden Door
"I am a social worker," begins the fictionalized narrator, drawing the listener into this humanizing radio series.
The Golden Door series (1947) aimed to tell "of the making of New Americans of all races and creeds." Employing writing and acting talents of the day, the show predicts a kind of social info-tainment by dramatizing political issues.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations