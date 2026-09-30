The Human Adventure

flock of roughly 30 birds flying in a group together against cloudy blue sky. the have large bills

The Human Adventure was a series produced by the University of Chicago dealing with human problems as found in history and literature and distributed nationally through the National Association of Educational Broadcasters. The program was originally conceived by U. of Chicago president Robert Maynard Hutchins and university vice president William Benton. The show received a Peabody in 1945.

Stories

Populist Party of the 1890s

A dramatization of the formation of the Populist Party as a reaction to high mortgages, low prices for crops, and drought.
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Two Canterbury Tales

Re-enactment of the Canterbury Tales: "The Pardoner's Tale" and "Chanticleer and the Fox."
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Christopher Marlowe

Dramatization of the life and death of Christopher Marlowe.
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Samuel Pepys

Re-enactment of the diaries of Samuel Pepys.
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Sir Gawain and the Green Knight

A dramatization of the story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight and King Arthur's Court.
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Samuel Johnson

A dramatization of the life and influence of Samuel Johnson, specifically his "Dictionary of the English Language" and friendship with James Boswel
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Lucian of Samosata

Re-enactment of Lucian of Samosata's story "The Parasite," to the end of answering the question: What is satire?
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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