The Human Adventure
The Human Adventure was a series produced by the University of Chicago dealing with human problems as found in history and literature and distributed nationally through the National Association of Educational Broadcasters. The program was originally conceived by U. of Chicago president Robert Maynard Hutchins and university vice president William Benton. The show received a Peabody in 1945.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations