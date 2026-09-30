The Lively Arts

Gilbert Seldes, circa 1962

Legendary critic and author of The Seven Lively Arts Gilbert Seldes discusses big-thinking issues in art and life from his characteristically populist perspective.

Simultaneously a timely and visionary program, Gilbert Seldes's The Lively Arts (1953-1956) examines contemporary issues of 1950s television, radio, and theater, as well as current events and the intellectual arts. Seldes, who was the first Director for Television at CBS News and the founding Dean of the Annenberg School of Communications at the University of Pennsylvania, was also a renowned critic, author, playwright, and editor. As a major social critic and observer, Seldes viewed theater, television, and radio with a prescient eye to the future based on a well-informed understanding of the past. 

These programs feature commentary and discussion on a wide range of topics — from sex and censorship in the movies to progressive education to juvenile delinquency to political campaigning on television — many of which are still hotly debated today. Serving as a precursor to Seldes's television programs and providing an audio context for his seminal books, this show is key to understanding today's cultural commentary.

Stories

Gilbert Seldes

Jazz on TV; Marian Anderson's tour of the Orient; Louis Armstrong on TV.
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[Pablo Picasso and George Bernard Shaw]

Picasso thought Abraham Lincoln was Jewish.
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[CBS coverage of Democratic National Convention]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Seldes discusses a recent CBS coverage of the Democratic Nation...
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[Do novelists present a true picture of the times in which they live]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Prefaces his talk explaining that he had been criticized for so...
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[Sexual behavior in the American movie]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Talks about sexual behavior in the American movies. A great cha...
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[Theater and television]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Seldes opens with an announcement that the circus will be closi...
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[The nature of jokes and the role of broadcasters]

The title is funnier than the research.
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[Why people will go to see a bad movie faster than a good one]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Gilbert Seldes reads a 30-year-old letter to him by Arthur L. M...
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[Response to a letter from a listener]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Reads a letter from a listener and then responds. Person talks ...
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[Low regard for artists, composers, and thinkers in the United States]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Quotation from former ambassador to Russia (Kennan?): the artis...
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[Cybernetics and engineering]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Gilbert Seldes discusses the new world of science... cybernetic...
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[Politics in music]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. George Seldes begins by clarifying a point from a previous epis...
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[Laughter]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Gilbert Seldes discusses the reasons why people laugh, and note...
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[New words]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Seldes asked audience to send in words that they use which are ...
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Taste

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Gilbert Seldes, discusses a recent New York Times article about...
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