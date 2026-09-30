The Next Big Thing

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The Next Big Thing is full of unusual sounds and memorable voices. It's a show in which well-known artists like Stanley Tucci and Suzanne Vega casually rub shoulders with subway strap hangers, park bench philosophers, street-corner humorists, and kids on the local basketball court.

On The Next Big Thing, creator and host Dean Olsher collaborates with some of America's most talented writers, humorists, and musicians. Regular contributors include: Meg Wolitzer, Henry Alford, Miranda July, Jesse Green, Jonathan Ames and Matt Power. In addition to soliciting stories from these great writers and reporters, Olsher also commissions original plays, music and soundscapes for his beloved medium, radio, creating an aural environment unique to The Next Big Thing.

Olsher's team of producers is inspired to seek out unusual, offbeat and sometimes quietly affecting subjects: they may ride along with former prisoners who bring puppies to those still behind bars; risk life and limb on homemade roller coasters; listen in as a young man attempts to cure his stutter; and track down an illegal immigrant facing deportation after 9/11 despite the successful, middle-class life he's made for himself in the U.S.

The program's variety is designed to appeal to the broad interests of its public radio audience. Listeners on 90 public radio stations nationwide have heard actor Ethan Hawke in a play written for the show by novelist Rick Moody. Humorists Jonathan Katz, Mark O'Donnell, David Rakoff, and Janeane Garofalo have lent their talents to satire and improv comedy, but the show is also home to sonically-enhanced serious fiction from writers like Richard Ford and poetry from Poet Laureate Billy Collins, among others. The result is a sound-rich, intimate, frequently funny, and always engaging radio show.

Says Olsher, "In many ways, The Next Big Thing is a way of paying homage to radio itself. It's about tickling that part of the mind that only radio can reach, using all the forms at which the medium excels: literary journalism, one-on-one interviews, interpretive essays, comedy, drama, and music. It's about personality, ideas, companionship, and speaking to the heart and soul through the eyes and ears of interesting, unusual people."

Dean Olsher began his career in broadcasting at the age of 14, as a freshman at Hunterdon Central High School in Flemington, NJ. After being awarded a Bachelor of Arts at Simon's Rock College, he studied and worked in Chapel Hill, NC, before joining NPR in 1987 as a cultural reporter. At NPR, he defined his beat broadly, from the grand ("Major American Poets Gather at the White House") to the grandly absurd ("Lorena Bobbitt Found Not Guilty"), landing at WNYC in 1999 to create something new - The Next Big Thing.

Stories

On and On

Some things are seemingly endless - the minutiae of tax law, the training that goes into becoming a professional body builder, or that now-famous vocal interlude that launched Donna S...
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... But I insisted...

A conversation with conceptual artist Sophie Calle, who has made an art of following other people's dictates. Also, something between documentary and fiction about homes large and sm...
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Speak for Yourself

Conversations with two men for whom conversation is rarely a simple proposition. One's a well-known nature writer. The other is a young man from rural Pennsylvania. Both have strug...
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There Are Ghosts All Around

We resurrect voices from the past. And piano performances. And seances. A rock musician takes us on a ghost-hunting tour through Iceland. Glenn Gould comes back to life. Using on...
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Filling In the Blanks

Daily Show writer and performer Bob Wiltfong looks back to the days when he tried to be himself and be a news anchor. Joanne Karpowitz weighs the pros and cons of corrective surgery ...
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For the Birds

A show dedicated to a class of animal that may, in spirit, be closest to ourselves: birds. In this hour, Brad Klein meditates on the fate of the passenger pigeon, two singers offer th...
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He With My Eyes, I in His Shoes

Making vows in New York and Ireland. Also, reflections from students who have completed Gross Anatomy, the first-year medical school rite of passage. And, the story of a Polish-Jewi...
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Something to Remember Them By

Memorial Day, Next Big Thing-style. We remember the lyrics from "Oklahoma!," forgotten men buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, and cross-generational infatuations with Frank Si...
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One Man’s Meat

Host Dean Olsher puts the Chowhound to the test with a long-distance food adventure. Reporter Sean Collins takes us to a national mascot conference. We visit Manhattan's noisy M...
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Eleemosynary

Music in strange places, from a laundromat to a McDonald's and places in between. Musicians include bassist Ron McClure and experimental violinist Mark Feldman. Also, three characte...
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Laze, Laze, Ignore the Pressure Not to Shirk

We reclaim poetry as a yearlong affair, in opposition to those who would have us cram it all into the month of April. Today's show includes conversations with London dub poet Linton ...
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Everybody Is Looking for a Better Place

A fresh look at Hans Christian Andersen's story the Ugly Duckling. Online romance that has nothing to do with the internet. A visit from activist lexicographer Erin McKean, who sets ...
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Observe Your Breath

Dean takes a yoga class with New Yorker cartoonist David Sipress, whose mind is rarely quiet. We mark the arrival of spring weather with a visit to Queens, where the frogs and wood...
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Ten After Eleven

We use the full hour to premiere "Ten After Eleven," a radio play written for The Next Big Thing by Theresa Rebeck, in collaboration with the Naked Angels Theater Company, starring Ma...
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There You Are: a Normal person. And Then One Day...

Nearly twenty years after the Chernobyl nuclear reactor disaster, we bring you stories from survivors, collected by Belarussian writer Svetlana Alexievich. Also this week, record-dig...
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