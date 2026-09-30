The Original Meet the Composer

Meet the Composer represents a broad exploration of contemporary American composition with composers from many different fields including jazz, popular, avant garde, folk and musical theater. Guests include such diverse composers as Aaron Copland, John Corigliano, Milton Babbitt, Leonard Bernstein and Philip Glass, demonstrating that new music is not only listenable but also exciting.

The host is Tim Page with associate producers Alison Chernow and John Kreckler. The director is Charles Passy. These programs were sponsored, in part, by a grant from Meet the Composer, Inc., a national organization that promoted and supported the music of living American composer.

Thanks to New Music USA for their flexibility with the use of the Meet The Composer name, which became famous through their legacy organization founded by composer John Duffy.