The Original Meet the Composer

Debussy - Douze études manuscript

Meet the Composer represents a broad exploration of contemporary American composition with composers from many different fields including jazz, popular, avant garde, folk and musical theater. Guests include such diverse composers as Aaron Copland, John Corigliano, Milton Babbitt, Leonard Bernstein and Philip Glass, demonstrating that new music is not only listenable but also exciting.

The host is Tim Page with associate producers Alison Chernow and John Kreckler. The director is Charles Passy. These programs were sponsored, in part, by a grant from Meet the Composer, Inc., a national organization that promoted and supported the music of living American composer.

Thanks to New Music USA for their flexibility with the use of the Meet The Composer name, which became famous through their legacy organization founded by composer John Duffy.

 

Stories

William Schuman

"The composer must listen to and be true to his inner life."
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Milton Babbitt

Babbitt doesn't understand why he's so misunderstood but suspects it has to do with what he has verbally rather than muiscally..
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Aaron Copland

Brief bio by Tim Page. Copland says that composers differ greatly in the way they react to how American you should sound. Nevertheless, they music write music people want to hear. In...
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Young Composers II: Davis, Munson, Picker, Kreckler

Anthony Davis on his Malcolm X opera; Richard Munson on 9 x 16 and John Kreckler on Two pieces for Solo Viola.
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Young Composers: Kernis, McBride, Shawn & Hush

Aaron J. Kernis on his work, Stein Times Seven, David McBride and the New York music scene, Alen Shawn on jazz influence in his work, and David Hush on his String Raag music.
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John Williams

The best way to compose for film is to see the film in its unedited form so that you can sense its rhythm, atmosphere, and dynamics.
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Joan Baez

From sixteen she has always done what she wanted to do.
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Dizzy Gillespie

An innovative force in jazz for decades.
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Charles Wuorinen

Wuorinen's advice to young composers: Don't be original - different from everyone else.
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Stephen Sondheim

Being a lyricist was initially a sideline.
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Jacob Druckman

Druckman recounts the rise and fall and rise again of interest in new music and now new opera and his time as a jazz trumpeter.
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Morton Gould

Gould talks about being both a composer and conductor and how each can offer the other some practical perspectives but that the two are very different areas of work
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Steve Reich

Music critic Tim Page interviews American composer and performer Stephen Reich. Reich talks about his early music experiences with drumming and its influence on later and contemporary work. Being one
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Otto Luening

Luck, timing and good fortune play a big role in the success of works.
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Ellen Taaffe Zwilich

"Everyone says you shouldn't be a composer."
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