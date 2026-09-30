The Singing Lady

Ireene Wicker

In 1960 the Peabody awards panel said that "Ireene Wicker brings to her weekly program, The Singing Lady, literate taste, tender understanding, wit, gaiety, and style. A benign sorceress as well as an artist of consummate skill, Miss Wicker has been a steadfast foe of violence and brutality and a true friend to children everywhere."

Stories

Christmas and Chanuka Stories

Ireene Wicker presents a program of songs and stories about Christmas and Chanuka.
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Christmas & Chanukah

Ireene Wicker presents a program of songs and stories about Christmas and Chanuka.
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The Legend of Christmas Rose/The Story of Chanukah

Choosing a better gift than gold, franincense or myrrh.WNYC archives id: 60356
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The Little Humpback Horse

P.P. Ershov's story of the Little Humpback Horse.
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Chanuka Story/Christmas/A Christmas Carol

Samuel Sanders at the piano. The WNYC Radio Club. Christmas and Chanuka stories. The story of Chanuka The story of the Christmas Rose A Christmas Carol - abridged. CWNYC archives i...
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Ludwig van Beethoven.

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1961-12-uu. PEABODY AWARD WINNER 1960 Ireene Wicker ...
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Gershwin--Childhood Story

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1961-09-uu. Gershwin - Childhood StoryWNYC archives i...
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Corot and Fancha (French Fairy Tale)

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1961-uu-uu. The story of the French painter. WNYC arc...
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Hansel & Gretel

Two kids and a chocolate house.
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The Childhood of George Washington and American Indian Legend

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1960-uu-uu. PEABODY AWARD WINNER 1960 Ireene Wicker ...
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The Story of Botticelli and Legend of the Magic Shawl

PEABODY AWARD WINNER 1960 Ireene Wicker brings to her weekly program, â€œThe Singing Lady,â€Â literate taste, tender understanding, wit, gaiety, and style. A benign sorceress ...
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Stories for A New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Ireene Wicker, The Singing Lady with stories for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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