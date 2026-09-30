The Singing Lady
In 1960 the Peabody awards panel said that "Ireene Wicker brings to her weekly program, The Singing Lady, literate taste, tender understanding, wit, gaiety, and style. A benign sorceress as well as an artist of consummate skill, Miss Wicker has been a steadfast foe of violence and brutality and a true friend to children everywhere."
Stories
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations