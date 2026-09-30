Toward a Return to Society

In this Nov. 14, 2009 file photo, an inmate stands at his cell door at the maximum security facility at the Arizona State Prison in Florence, Ariz.

With a mix of drama and industry assessment, this program (1946) aims to cast prison time as rehabilitative rather than punitive time. General details are provided about each inmate's health, mental state, and crime.  

From the program announcer, “WNYC will offer the first of a new series of public service programs tonight from 8 to 8:30 o’clock when ‘Toward a Return to Society’ makes its premiere broadcast…Designed to acquaint New Yorkers with the work of the Classification Board of the Department of Correction, the series will present radio sessions of the board’s meeting during which actual cases will be discussed…

“Composed of psychiatrists, penologists, wardens, social workers and psychologists, the Classification Board sits in review of each convicted person’s case. Members to be heard during the first four broadcast sessions are Commissioner of Correction Peter F. Amoroso, Norman M. Stone, George E. Meares, Herman K. Spector, Capt. Jerome Adler and Dr. Bertram Pollens.

“Dramatic portions of the script are written by Lilian Supove and the entire presentation is under the supervision of Seymour N. Siegel.”

Stories

Unknown Case : Classfication Board Only

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 196u-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
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Toward a Return to Society, Mr. K. Commits Welfare Fraud

This episode of Toward a Return to Society follows a Mr. K., arrested for opening a fraudulent bank account to conceal funds when applying for Home Relief (welfare). Mr. K. recounts...
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The Road to Grand Larceny

Bob begins an affair with Lucille. To afford their dates, he starts to embezzle money from his company.
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The Road to Grand Larceny

The generosity of a stranger leads a boy down the road of crime. The classification board reviews his case.
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Drunken Sailor

Antioch college intern Rod Serling in one of his earliest radio appearances as a drunken sailor robbing a couple on WNYC's Toward a Return to Society, a Department of Correction program.
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Boy Steals Radio

A young man steals a radio to "get away." He ends
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Boy Steals Radio : Second Version

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. WNYC's public service series with NYC Department of Correction....
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A Lonely Bookkeeper Turns to Crime

A lonely immigrant steals thousands of dollars from his company welfare fund. The classification board discusses a program to rehabilitate him and to draw him out of his shell.
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Embezzler : Second Version Classification Board Only

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. WNYC's public service series with NYC Department of Correction....
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The Infatuated Embezzler

A man grows so infatuated with a beautician that he steals thousands of dollars to make her his paramour. The classification board considers his case.
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Get Thee To The Piggery!

The classification board discusses a
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Bill Steals a Topcoat

Bill, cold and jobless in New York City, steals a topcoat. The classification board discusses the possibility of teaching him a mechanical trade and giving him plastic surgery.
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