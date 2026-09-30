Town Hall has played a leading role in the cultural and political fabric of New York City for more than 90 years. Founded by suffragists and their League for Political Education, they sought a meeting space devoted to educating people on the important issues of the day. The Hall itself was designed to reflect the democratic principles of the League as box seats were no where to be found and no seat had an obstructed view. The Town Hall Club was originally formed in 1925 as a means of developing "a finer citizenship to further the cause of good government, improve social conditions, promote literature and the arts." During it's thirty year run, the club presented countless speakers on a variety of topics, some of whom were broadcast over WNYC.