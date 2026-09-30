Town Hall Club

Looking northeast at Town Hall on a sunny early afternoon in 2013.
Town Hall has played a leading role in the cultural and political fabric of New York City for more than 90 years. Founded by suffragists and their League for Political Education, they sought a meeting space devoted to educating people on the important issues of the day. The Hall itself was designed to reflect the democratic principles of the League as box seats were no where to be found and no seat had an obstructed view. The Town Hall Club was originally formed in 1925 as a means of developing "a finer citizenship to further the cause of good government, improve social conditions, promote literature and the arts." During it's thirty year run, the club presented countless speakers on a variety of topics, some of whom were broadcast over WNYC. 

Stories

G.M. Dimitrov

The Bulgarian police state and underground activity are the focus of this talk from the Iron Curtain Series at Town Hall.
WNYC |

Arthur Bliss Lane

The former U. S. Ambassador to Poland speaks out says America betrayed the Poles by allowing for a Soviet-backed government in Poland.
WNYC |

Raoul Aglion

"The Victories in the Desert," chronicles recent achievements during the North African Campaign and further prospects for the region.
WNYC |

Crusade for Children

A special event at Town Hall for The Children's Crusade for Children, a charity to aid refugee children.
WNYC |

Monty Woolley

The star of The Man Who Came to Dinner comes to Town Hall.
WNYC |

May Lamberton Becker

A discussion of summer reading and the best in children's books in 1939.
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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