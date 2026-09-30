University of Chicago Roundtable

Dr. Victor A. Ambartsumian of Russia, third from right, sits between two unidentified American astronomers during a meeting in Rome of 400 world astronomers, Sept. 4, 1952. Others are unidentified.

The University of Chicago Roundtable series presents a fascinating glimpse into the political, intellectual and cultural mindset of the 1930s to the 1950s.  Each episode features a panel with some of the leading thinkers of the time, including T.S. Eliot, Margaret Mead, and Robert Maynard Hutchins.

Stories

Wartime Lessons for Peacetime Psychiatry

Henry Brosin of the University of Chicago Department of Psychology moderates this discussion of the psychological effects of war with guests Roy R. Grinker, director of psychiatry at ...
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Must Men Fight?

Dr. Malcolm Sharp of the University of Chicago School of Law moderates a discussion of whether human beings are inherently violent and what might be done to curb violence and prevent ...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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