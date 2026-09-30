University of Chicago Roundtable
The University of Chicago Roundtable series presents a fascinating glimpse into the political, intellectual and cultural mindset of the 1930s to the 1950s. Each episode features a panel with some of the leading thinkers of the time, including T.S. Eliot, Margaret Mead, and Robert Maynard Hutchins.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
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