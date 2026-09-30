Victory Concerts

Jeffrey Wallach adjusts the tie of the stone lion in front of the New York Public Library, May 22, 1986. The library is preparing to celebrate its 75th birthday.

Victory Concerts at The New York Public Library on 5th Avenue and 42nd Streets began on February 7, 1942 and ran for the duration of the war. Their target audience was "servicemen and their women guests."

The concerts were patterned after those given in London by Dame Myra Hess and also took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Juiliard School of Music.

Stories

Ruth Geiger

An early performance by a concert artist with a long and distinguished career.
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Sidney Sukoenig and Rachmael Weinstock

Sidney Sukoenig, piano and Rachmael Weinstock, violin, perform at this 273rd Victory Concert in Room 213 of the New York Public Library at 5th Avenue at 42nd Street
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Stefan Auber & Ernst Victor Wolff

Stefan Auber, cellist accompanied by Ernst Victor Wolff on piano. They perform works by Tchaikovsky, Schumann, Brahms and Beethoven.
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Solveig Lunde

Solvieg Lunde begins this Victory Concert with the Toccata in G major by Bach. This is followed by the Bach Choral Prelude ''Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme'' and Beethoven's "R...
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