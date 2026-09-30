Victory Concerts
Victory Concerts at The New York Public Library on 5th Avenue and 42nd Streets began on February 7, 1942 and ran for the duration of the war. Their target audience was "servicemen and their women guests."
The concerts were patterned after those given in London by Dame Myra Hess and also took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Juiliard School of Music.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
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