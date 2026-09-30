Views on Art

A visitor to the Frieze New York Art Fair in 2012 inspects artwork at the Stuart Shave Modern Art Gallery on Randalls Island.

Join host Ruth Gurin Bowman as she interviews notable artists, curators, gallery owners and museum directors in the New York City art scene from 1967-1973. 

Thanks to the Smithsonian Archives of American Art for generously loaning us the original broadcast tapes from which these digital transfers were made. The thumbnail above features Ruth Bowman a painted by Will Barnet and courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Stories

Wolf Kahn, November 17, 1971

Wolf Kahn
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From the WNYC Archives: Peggy Guggenheim in the '60s

In the winter of 1969, Peggy Guggenheim, 70, took leave of her beloved Italian villa to come to New York City to see her personal art collection displayed, for the first time, on th...
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Bernard V. Bothmer

Bernard V. Bothmer, curator of Ancient Art at the Brooklyn Museum, on exhibition of Akhenaten and Nefertiti: Art from the Age of the Sun King.WNYC archives id: 8598
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James Harithas

James Haritas, the director of The Everson Museum of Art, talks about his most recent exhibition. The exhibition features art from a group of inmate-artists at the Auburn Correction...
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Chryssa

Guest: Chryssa (some of artist's work included in NYU's art collection) Discussion: Exhibition at Denise Renee Gallery (May? 1973). Greek artist discusses her artwork; use of material...
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James Brooks

Ruth Bowman interviews artist James Brooks.WNYC archives id: 8600
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Benny Andrews

Andrews speaks of his love of the challenge in creating a painting series, of not knowing where it will go or how it will turn out.
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Nicholas Marsicano

Nicholas Marsicano discuss his figure painting techniques, his artistic pedagogy, and his most recent exhibition at A.M.Sachs Gallery.WNYC archives id: 8859
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Lisa Taylor

Views on Art host, Ruth Bowman speaks with Lisa Taylor the director of the Cooper Hewitt Museum around the eve of the museum's re-opening at its new location. Formerly located on the ...
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Alex Katz

Alex Katz, artist/painter Note: Broadcast date previously listed as 9/18WNYC archives id: 8801
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Allan D. D'Arcangelo

Views on Art host, Ruth Bowman, interviews painter and print maker, Allan D'Arcangelo. Allan D'Arcangelo, a New York state native, was quickly identified as a Pop Artist upon his eme...
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William King

Join host Ruth Bowman as she interviews sculptor William King. WNYC archives id: 8805
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Sylvia Sleigh

Ruth Gurin Bowman interviews Sylvia Sleigh, artist, Women in the Arts member on the "Women Choose Women" exhibition at the N.Y. Cultural Center (Jan. 12 - Feb. 11).WNYC archives id: 9778
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USSR Exhibition: Arts and Crafts in Ancient Times and Today

USSR Exhibition: Arts and Crafts in Ancient Times and Today (traveling exhibition in US, at Metropolitan Museum of Art in Oct 1972) Guests: Mikhail Bruk, Russian Deputy Director fo...
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Mario Amaya

Mario Amaya, Director, New York Cultural Center.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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