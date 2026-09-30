Views on Art
Join host Ruth Gurin Bowman as she interviews notable artists, curators, gallery owners and museum directors in the New York City art scene from 1967-1973.
Thanks to the Smithsonian Archives of American Art for generously loaning us the original broadcast tapes from which these digital transfers were made. The thumbnail above features Ruth Bowman a painted by Will Barnet and courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
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Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
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