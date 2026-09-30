Visitors From the Other Side

WNYC master control in the mid-1960s-1970s.

A weekly interview with a professional working in commercial radio. The program includes talks with disc jockeys, show hosts, administrators, editors and others in the industry. According to Pyatt, his visitors expressed great admiration for WNYC's programming, envied the commercial free environment, and enjoyed freedom of being able to talk in paragraphs in stead of a few words before the next commercial.  

Stories

Mike Eisgrau - WNEW

This veteran news reporter covered the Woodstock Music Festival, the Columbia University student protests and the funeral of Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
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Bob Grant

A controversial talk show host talks about his work and the broadcasting business.
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Don Imus

Imus talks about the characters on his show and his use of satire.
WNYC |

Ed Ingles - Sports Dir. WCBS-AM

A discussion about girls and women in sports as well as violence at the sports stadiums.
WNYC |

Bill Strauss - WQXR

A familiar voice for nearly four decades.
WNYC |

R. Peter Straus

He turned WMCA into one of commercial radio's more innovative stations and broadcast the first radio editorials and political endorsements.
WNYC |

Fred Feldman - WOR Helicopter Pilot

New York radio's first helicopter reporter and the man who coined the phrase, 'rubbernecking delays.'
WNYC |

Barry Gray

The 'father of talk radio.'
WNYC |

Gene Klavan

Gene Klavan of WNEW-AM has just written a new book called Turn That Damned Thing Off: An Irreverent Look at TV's Impact on the American Scene.
WNYC |

Frankie Crocker - WBLS

A pioneer of black radio who made WBLS a musical leader in New York City.
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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