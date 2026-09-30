Voices at the New York Public Library

Jeffrey Wallach adjusts the tie of the stone lion in front of the New York Public Library, May 22, 1986. The library is preparing to celebrate its 75th birthday.

A 26-week series of programs drawn from public lectures and discussions recorded at the New York Public Library's Celeste Bartos Forum in the 1980s. Voices at the New York Public Library presents writers, performing artists and officials talking about everything from racism in sports to Bernard Shaw to the New York City subway system.

Stories

Robert Kiley

Underground movements: The Subways
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J. Anthony Lukas

J. Anthony Lukas, a Pulitzer prize-winning American journalist and author, discusses his 10 years work as a roving reporter at The New York Times. He speaks of meetings with many political leaders dur
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Harrison E. Salisbury

Journalist Harrison E. Salisbury talks about his career and craft.
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Paul Fussell

Paul Fussell, a cultural and literary historian, examines the experience of World War I, World War II, and Vietnam War through the eyes of writers and poets.
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Peter Gay

In Praise of Diaspora: Thoughts on the History of German Jewery.
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Carlos Fuentes

Carlos Fuentes was Mexico's leading novelist and critic.
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A Panel Discussion on the Federal Writer's Project

The panel composed of Ellen Terry, Jerry Mangione, Ralph Ellison, David Ignatoff, Lionel Abel, Livingston Biddle. Historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. leads the discussion.
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A. Bartlett Giamatti

From the Ivy League to the Big League.
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Raul Hilberg

The author of the monumental The Destruction of the European Jews, a seminal work on the Holocaust, talks about Kristallnacht.
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Ariel Dorfman

To Miss, Be Missed, Missing: Exile As a Form of Disappearance.
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Nicholas Pileggi

Nicholas Pileggi, an author and screenwriter, speaks about the beginning of his career as a crime reporter for the Associated Press New York bureau and New York magazine in 1950s, that inspired him in
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Judith Malina: Politics and the Theater

Breaking and Creating Tradition: Politics and the Theatre.
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The Power of the Word: An Evening of Black Women's Storytelling Part 2

What storytelling meant to generations of American black women.
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The Power of the Word: An Evening of Black Women's Storytelling Part 1

What storytelling meant to generations of American black women. Part 1.
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John Mortimer

John Mortimer is the celebrated and sometimes controversial British barrister, playwright and novelist who is best know in this country for his popular television series "Rumpole of the Bailey."
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