WNYC American Art Festival
Part of the annual "American Art Festival Week," this program provides a forum for robust discussion about art.
With interviews, panels, and gallery tours, WNYC American art Festival (1950-1951) explains and explores the role of art in culture and society. From the function of a gallery, to the intention of a sculptor, these recordings offer still-relevant insight and commentary.
Stories
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations