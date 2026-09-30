WNYC American Art Festival

Small illustration for station's Masterwork Bulletin

Part of the annual "American Art Festival Week," this program provides a forum for robust discussion about art.

With interviews, panels, and gallery tours, WNYC American art Festival (1950-1951) explains and explores the role of art in culture and society.  From the function of a gallery, to the intention of a sculptor, these recordings offer still-relevant insight and commentary.

Stories

Art in education

Peppino Magravite and George Picken of the Columbia School of Painting and Sculpture are interviewed.
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Art for Adults and Children

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1952-uu-uu. Other author(s): Fenichel, Lily. Hecht,...
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Collecting American Art

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1952-uu-uu. Lloyd Goodrich interview Milton and Edith...
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Comparison of Advertising in the U.S. and Europe

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1952-uu-uu. Other author(s): Burton, Will. Constant...
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The Fauves

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1952-uu-uu. Other author(s): Barr, Alfred Hamilton, 1...
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A New Century of Print Making

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1952-uu-uu. Other author(s): Ballinger, Maxil. Borg...
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U.S. Architecture Today

"U.S. architecture today" at the WNYC American Art Festival.
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Artists Equity Association Panel Discussion

A panel discussion of the Artists Equity Association on the role of artists.
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Tour of Segy Art Gallery

Lloyd Moss hosts a tour through the Segy Gallery of African Art.
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[2nd Annual American Art Festival]

The 2nd annual WNYC Art Festival is about to begin!
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What Is Modern Photography?

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Moderator: Edward Steichen, Director of the Department of Photo...
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State and Subsidized Art: A Talk With Philip James

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Interview with Philip James, Art Director of CEMA. Description ...
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The Florentine - Leonardo da Vinci

Da Vinci's life as drama.
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American British Art Gallery

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Stuart Preston, associate art editor at the New York Times, int...
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The Functions of the Art Gallery - Edith Halpert

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Interview with Edith Halpert, director of the Downtown Gallery....
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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