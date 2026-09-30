WNYC Anniversary Programs

WNYC Logo 1998-2002

Programs produced for various WNYC Anniversaries.

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The WNYC March!

Our march. Please stand.
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75 Years of WNYC-FM

It's 75 years since WNYC-FM went on the air, a milestone that expanded the station's wealth of music, cultural, and news programming.
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WNYC At 90: Miles Davis And Stan Getz Play Birdland In 1950

Soundcheck listens back to Miles Davis and Stan Getz's performance at Birdland as part of the American Music Festival in 1950, as part of WNYC's 90th anniversary.
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WNYC At 90: When Leadbelly Spoke With Woody Guthrie

As part of WNYC's 90th anniversary, Soundcheck listens back to Leadbelly's WNYC radio program Folk Songs Of America, in which he was joined by folk icon Woody Guthrie.
WNYC |

Langston Hughes: In His Own Words

In a speech aired on WNYC in 1957, poet and civil rights icon Langston Hughes grappled with finding an authentic American voice in the face of prejudice.
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Jacobs vs. Moses in WNYC's History

As part of WNYC's 90th anniversary celebration, Kenneth T. Jackson, listens to archival audio of Robert Moses and Jane Jacobs.
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Celebrating WNYC's 90th Anniversary

For 90 years, WNYC has reflected on our ever-changing city. Here are some of the sounds and voices that have defined New York and New York Public Radio since July 8, 1924.
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WNYC At 90: Bob Dylan's First Radio Interview

Listen back to WNYC archive audio of Bob Dylan's first broadcast appearance from 1961, in honor of his surprise win of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature.
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Kurt Vonnegut Talks to the Dead

A reprise of Vonnegut's Reporter on the Afterlife with producer Marty Goldensohn.
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Greenwich Village in WNYC's History

Fifty-five years ago, WNYC addressed the "tension" in Greenwich Village over interracial couples and beatniks. We hear your memories of the era.
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Photos: The Early Days of WNYC

Al Tropea started at WNYC as an engineer before moving on to work at City Hall, recording various events for 37 years. He took incredible photos of WNYC in its hey-day.
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Diving into the WNYC Audio Archives

Over the past 90 years, WNYC has had the honor of hosting some of the world's most prominent figures on our airwaves. From Robert Frost to Miles Davis and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ...
WNYC |

WNYC-FM 60th Anniversary Special

A celebration of the 60th Anniversary of WNYC-FM. WNYC-FM went into full service on March 13, 1943. Track 1: Introduction Track 2: Excerpts from shows throughout the years. 1979 pi...
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How Can Anybody Explain the Success of a Product Like Jello?

1 of Five programs produced by Dean Olsher for the 75th anniversary of WNYC.WNYC archives id: 90824
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It's As If the Rat Race Has Stopped

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1999-07-uu. Another in a series of special WNYC 75th ...
WNYC |
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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