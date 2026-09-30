WNYC Forum of the Air

WNYC Disc label

"With the belief that our radio audience has an intense interest in the conduct of affairs in the nation and the world," Forum of the Air strives to inform the public with balanced discussion of political issues. 

Airing in 1938, this series manages to be intellectually and politically freewheeling while maintaining a newsworthy, serious demeanor.  

Stories

Propaganda and Democracy

A discussion of propaganda, dictatorships and democracies.
WNYC |

WPA and the Arts

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Re-enactment of the proposal, on January 5, 1938, to create a f...
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

YOU ARE ONLINE