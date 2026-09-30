You Can't Do Business With Hitler

Konrad Henlein, Dr. Seysz-Inquart, N.S. K.K. Leader Huehnlein, unknown, and Max Amann, in the Reichstag, Berlin, on Jan. 30, 1939, listening to Hitler’s speech.


You Can't Do Business With Hitler was written and produced by the radio section of the Office of War Information (OWI) by Elwood Hoffman and Frank Telford. The program is based on a book by the same name detailing the experiences of Douglas Miller, who was for 15 years commercial attaché to the American Embassy in Berlin. WNYC was among the hundreds of stations that broadcast the series during World War II.

 

Stories

Episode 9 - The Anti-Christ

Catholics and Protestants are now under attack.
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Episode 32 - The Sellout

The Nazi bureacracy makes doing business in Germany next to impossible.
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Episode 16 - The German Mother

Women: Baby-makers for the fatherland.
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Episode 10 - The Pagan Gods

The making of National Socialism into a religion and diafication of Hitler.
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Episode 15 - Women Under Hitler

Motherhood is the goal for woman under the Nazis.
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Episode 14 - The New Slavery

The creation of a class of slaves by the Nazis.
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Episode 37 - Herr Doktor is a Quack

The Nazis are licensing politically qualified charlatans to practice, passing rigid laws prohibiting patients from seeking second opinions, and exacting legal penalties for 'race defilement' .
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WNYC Archives

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