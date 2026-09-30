You Can't Do Business With Hitler
You Can't Do Business With Hitler was written and produced by the radio section of the Office of War Information (OWI) by Elwood Hoffman and Frank Telford. The program is based on a book by the same name detailing the experiences of Douglas Miller, who was for 15 years commercial attaché to the American Embassy in Berlin. WNYC was among the hundreds of stations that broadcast the series during World War II.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
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