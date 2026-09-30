From the Office of Price Stabilization for New York and New Jersey, this show discusses the pennies and nickels of city life.

In this scripted interview program (1951) presented by the Office of Price Stabilization for New York and New Jersey, government economists speak frankly and academically about the price of butter and mitigating market forces. The delivery is dry and no-nonsense: generally avoiding niceties, euphemisms, and condescension of similar programs, Your Pocketbook sticks to the facts.

The goal of the series is to inform the public about inflation, price fixing, and closely related issues. Speakers also provide guidance to avoid hoarding and black market goods.