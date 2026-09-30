Your Pocketbook

An old five dollar bill.

From the Office of Price Stabilization for New York and New Jersey, this show discusses the pennies and nickels of city life.

In this scripted interview program (1951) presented by the Office of Price Stabilization for New York and New Jersey, government economists speak frankly and academically about the price of butter and mitigating market forces. The delivery is dry and no-nonsense: generally avoiding niceties, euphemisms, and condescension of similar programs, Your Pocketbook sticks to the facts.

The goal of the series is to inform the public about inflation, price fixing, and closely related issues.  Speakers also provide guidance to avoid hoarding and black market goods.

Stories

[Price Stabilization at Farm Level]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Series 2. Office of Price stabilization officers discuss the i...
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[Effects of Price Control]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Series 2 Office of Price Stabilization staff discuss the effec...
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[The Fight Against Inflation]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Episode #11 Office of Price Stabilization discusses the inter...
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[Price Controls]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Episode #10. Office of Price Stabilization discusses the need ...
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[Fighting Inflation]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Episode #9. Office of Price Stabilization discusses the battle...
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[The Battle to Stabilize Prices]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Episode #8. Office of Price Stabilization officials discuss th...
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[Julius S. Wikler]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Episode #7. Julius S. Wikler discusses the threat of inflation...
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[Community Pricing]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Episode #6. OPS officers discuss the advantages of community p...
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[Regulations on Beef, Roll Back of Prices]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Episode #5 The Office of Price Stabilization for New York and ...
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[Threats of Rationing]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Episode #3. Director of OPS for New York and New Jersey discus...
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[Beef Regulations, Black Market Operators]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Episode #2. The Office of Price Stabilization presents a radio...
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WNYC Archives

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