Youth Builders

Youth in Harlem.

A series intended to teach youngsters about participatory democracy.

This series, which aired from 1947 to 1952, interviews a set of young New Yorkers about ways they can "make democracy work" in their own lives.  The charming innocence of other ages in another age shines through in these archived recordings.

Stories

Sanitation Cleanup Drive

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. From card catalog: Proclamation of May 5 - May 17, 1952, as "Sp...
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Childrens Roundtable : [Voting Rights and Responsibilities]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Panel discussion with young people on topics like voting obliga...
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Childrens Roundtable : [What Do the Youth Builders Do to Make Democracy Work in School?]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. First segment: Roundtable discussion with students from Frankli...
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Childrens Roundtable : [Interview with Commissioner of Sanitation, William Powell]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. A host describes the development and work of the youth builders...
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Harlem Cleanup Campaign

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. First segment: Theodore Pascure, a student at Franklin High Sch...
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Dr. Liebman, Childrens Roundtable : [What Are Youth Builders?]

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Introduction (by Dr. Liebman?) for discussion program featuring...
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Does Our Vote Count for Much?

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 19uu-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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