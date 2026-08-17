Please note that the NYPR Platform often includes links to third party sites or services, such as social media platforms, and sites or services owned or controlled by National Public Radio and other production partners. This Privacy Policy does not cover any third party sites or services, or your use of them; we suggest that you review those sites’ policies to learn more about their privacy practices.

New York Public Radio (NYPR) takes your privacy seriously; we want you to understand how we do and don’t use information about you. We’ve set this Privacy Policy up, along with our Terms of Service , to communicate about data collection and usage with users of NYPR’s digital platforms — which include, e.g., this website and any other NYPR websites that link to this Privacy Policy (such as wqxr.org, newsounds.org, and gothamist.com), our apps, and any embeddable content that we may make available for display on outside websites or digital platforms (collectively, the “NYPR Platform”).

How We Collect and Use Information

We Collect Some Information DirectlyOn certain occasions when you interact with the NYPR Platform – e.g., by joining as a member, signing up for a newsletter, or entering a contest – you may submit information of your own accord, or be asked to do so to participate in certain activities. Some examples of information that you submit and we collect may include:

Name and login information

Email address

Mailing address

Your phone number

Responses to surveys or contests

Photos or videos

Comments on articles

Information about pledges/donations

In this Privacy Policy, we will refer to this type of personally identifiable information as “Personal Information.”NYPR and the NYPR Platform are based in the United States. If you voluntarily submit Personal Information to us while located or residing in a country outside the United States, you understand that you are voluntarily agreeing to the use and processing of such information as provided in this Privacy Policy, including transfer of your information to the United States, a jurisdiction which may not offer the same framework for the protection of personal information as the jurisdiction in which you are located.

We Collect Some Information Automatically

NYPR uses cookies and other tagging or tracking technologies that interact with your browser to increase our digital functionality and offer responsive elements based on your and other users’ actions (e.g., to store your preferences or password and understand your platform use patterns).When you use the NYPR Platform, we may automatically recognize information like your IP address, what type of device you’re using, high-level location information (e.g., city or state), and your user behavior (such as how long you stay on the website and which links you click on).Some of the third party vendors that we use to provide services for the NYPR Platform (e.g. analytics) may also use their own tracking technologies on our digital properties to help us run and optimize our platforms. These third parties may collect information about your online activities over time and across the NYPR Platform and other online properties.

Mobile Messaging

NYPR may also ask for your mobile number so that you can be kept up to date on NYPR programming, membership initiatives, and more via text message.

By subscribing to NYPR mobile alerts, you consent to receive recurring automated text messages from NYPR. Message and data rates may apply.

There is no fee from NYPR to receive text messages. Message and data rates may apply; you can check this with your mobile service provider. Charges are billed and payable to your mobile service provider or deducted from your prepaid account. Consent is not a requirement for purchase.

Data obtained from you in connection with this SMS service may include your mobile phone number, your carrier’s name and the date, time and content of your messages. We may use this information to contact you and provide the services you request from us. Alerts sent via SMS may not be delivered if the mobile phone is not in range of a transmission site, or if sufficient network capacity is not available at a particular time. Even within a coverage area, factors beyond the control of the wireless operator may interfere with message delivery, including the customer’s equipment, terrain, proximity to buildings, foliage, and weather. Wireless operators do not guarantee message delivery and will not be held liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

We will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of any SMS message as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator.

If you have any questions, text HELP to 83763 or visit our help center at https://newyorkpublicradio.my.site.com/wnyc/s/. You can opt-out of text messages visiting our help center or replying STOP to any NYPR text message. NYPR will not share mobile opt-in data with third parties for affiliated marketing.

How We Process, Store and Use Personal Information

We only collect Personal Information as discussed above – and use the Personal Information we receive within or through the NYPR Platform and family of services for purposes disclosed in this Privacy Policy or in connection with your submission of information.In general, our main purpose in collection, use, and storage of information is to further our mission by making the NYPR Platform work better for you and by staying in touch with you about NYPR events or offerings that may interest you. So, for example, we may email to invite you to join a new newsletter list, tell you about Greene Space events, or ask you to renew your membership when it expires. Our usage of your Personal Information is necessary for our legitimate interest in and purpose of staying in touch with you and administering and promoting the NYPR Platform.If you do not wish to be contacted, please indicate your preference when you submit your contact information – by opting out on the pledge form or using the opt-out links provided at the bottom of our emails and newsletters, or by contacting Listener Services. We will do our best to make your requested change in a timely manner.Please do note that if you share Personal Information through certain NYPR Platform publishing features, it may become public (e.g. if you include your email address in a comment or your name in a content submission, that information may be seen by other users or used for attribution).

Aggregated and De-Identified Information

We may use information that has been aggregated and anonymized or de-identified to assess and improve the NYPR Platform, including to enhance your user experience, to select third-party vendors who best meet our needs, and to help foundation and corporate funders better understand our audience. We may sometimes produce data and analysis results with this aggregated or anonymized information that help us understand our users and their interactions with the NYPR Platform. To accomplish this we may share aggregated or anonymized information with third parties – and may also share the resulting data and analysis (which will not include any Personal Information).

Opting Out of Tracking

If you wish to disable cookies and other use-tracking technologies, your browser settings may enable you to do so. Please be aware, though, that disabling cookies may change or reduce the functionality of the NYPR Platform in certain contexts (e.g., we will not be able to store your listening preferences). Users who wish to opt out of Google Analytics data collection may use Google’s own browser add-on to do so.We may sometimes work with third parties, including sponsors, who serve ads on the NYPR Platform that are based on their assessment of your personal interests and browsing history (on the NYPR Platform and elsewhere). The tracking technologies used by such third parties are subject to their own privacy policies, and we are not involved in or responsible for their activities or use of any data they collect. If you do not want to see personalized advertising, you may seek to opt out by visiting http://www.aboutads.info.

Information Security and Storage

NYPR uses industry standard physical, digital, and training-based security measures to protect user information against theft and misuse. All NYPR Platform websites are protected by Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) security features. NYPR Platform’s collection and handling of payment information is PCI-compliant.