26Aug

Radiolab Presents: Viscera

Aug 26, 2026 | 7:00pm
IN-PERSON
LIVE STREAM
Viscera

An event of gripping tales of the human body with Radiolab, hosted by correspondent Dr. Avir Mitra and Senior Producer Matt Kielty.

This series of live podcasts explores the weird, wonderful, and often grotesque mysteries of the human body. By taking audience members along a journey into questions we have about our own bodies, a visceral experience is guaranteed.

Past installments include “The Elixir of Life,” a conversation exploring the ancient symbiotic experience of breastfeeding, “How to Save a Life, delving into the science of cardiac arrest, and ”“Antibiotic Apocalypse," a search for answers to an alarming rise in antibiotic resistance bacteria.

Doors 6:30 PM
Show 7:00 PM

Tickets (includes fees)
$35.74 standard
$35.00 at the door
$11.63 livestream

21+

No drink minimum and no outside food or drink allowed.
Tickets may be refunded up to 24 hours before the event.
Seating is first-come first served.

Other Upcoming Events

August 14 5:00 PM

Radiolab: Grass Fed - Live at Little Island (8/14, 8/15, 8/16)

Pier 55 at Hudson River Park, Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY 10014

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August 14 7:00 PM

New York Guitar Festival at Bryant Park with Host John Schaefer (8/14 & 8/15)

Bryant Park NYC

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LIVE STREAM

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