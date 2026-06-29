Big changes to federal student loan repayment take effect July 1. Carolina Rodriguez of New York's Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program walks us through what's changing. Also, this fall, New York City will open the Bronx School of Hip Hop. That's a first-of-its-kind public high school where MCing, DJing, breaking, graffiti, and knowledge of self are pathways into English, math, science, and social studies. Founding Principal Jason Reyes joins us to explain how the school's five core elements map onto coursework and how Bronx hip hop pioneers like Grandmaster Caz and Melle Mel are shaping what students learn. -Got any questions, comments or story ideas? Send us a message at NYCNow@WNYC.org Photo: David Dee Delgado / Getty Images News