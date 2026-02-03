The Brian Lehrer Show
Join us for The Brian Lehrer Show, weekdays from 10:00AM - 12:00PM on WNYC.
What's On The Show
Monday:
- Nicholas Wu, congressional reporter at Semafor, talks about the latest from Capitol Hill, including the president's push for the SAVE Act and more.
- Following up on the rent freeze vote, David Brand, housing reporter for WNYC and Gothamist, shares his reporting on the recent tally of rent-stabilized units sitting empty in New York City.
- Data centers have become the thing Americans on both sides of the aisle love to hate. But Eric Levitz, senior correspondent at Vox, argues that some of the environmental affects are overstated, and that in some areas they may be a net positive for the community.
- Emily Bazelon staff writer for The New York Times Magazine, co-host of Slate's "Political Gabfest" podcast, Truman Capote fellow for creative writing and law at Yale Law School and author of Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration (Random House, 2019) offers legal analysis of today's Supreme Court opinions, including on mail-in ballots, the ability of President Trump to fire an employee at the Federal Reserve and more.
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The Brian Lehrer Show
Brian Lehrer leads the conversation about what matters most now in local and national politics, our own communities and our lives.
To comment on a particular conversation:
- Call 212-433-WNYC (-9692) to join on the air
- Contact: blshow@wnyc.org
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Support for The Brian Lehrer Show is provided in part by The Endeavor Foundation.
Transcripts are posted to individual segment pages as they become available.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations