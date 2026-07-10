In Conversation: The Affordability Series

Join us for the first in a series of live events we're calling "In Conversation" at BEM books & more in Bed-Stuy Brooklyn.

Affordability has been the defining issue in recent elections in our area, and 2026 is no different. The cost of food, housing, and utilities continues to increase with no apparent relief in sight. On Tuesday, July 21, from 6:30–8:30 pm, we’ll be at BEM books & more in Bedford-Stuyvesant. You'll hear from people who are directly affected the food affordability crisis—both shoppers and grocers—and we'll explore possible solutions.

There will also be tips on how to stretch your food dollar, fun recipes using in-season groceries, and a chance to take home some WNYC swag! Tickets are free, but registration is required.