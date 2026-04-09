Join the WNYC and New York Public Library's Get Lit! Book Club, hosted by Alison Stewart from All Of It. On September 30, Alison will be in conversation with author George Saunders, composer Missy Mazzoli, and librettist Royce Vavrek to celebrate the operatic debut of Lincoln in the Bardo, followed by a special musical performance from The Metropolitan Opera.

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The event is on Wednesday, September 30th at 6 pm ET at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL). Tickets are FREE, but seats are first come, first serve. Tickets do NOT guarantee you a seat. Doors open at 5:30 pm ET. To join the livestream: Register here to receive an email reminder shortly in advance of the event.

More Info: The Get Lit! Book Club, a partnership between WNYC and The New York Public Library, brings New Yorkers together each month to read and discuss a popular title. Our September title is George Saunders' Booker Prize winning novel Lincoln in the Bardo, a moving and original father-son story featuring none other than Abraham Lincoln, as well as an unforgettable cast of supporting characters, living and dead, historical and invented. From the Publisher: February 1862. With the Civil War less than one year old, President Lincoln’s beloved eleven-year-old son, Willie, lies gravely ill. In a matter of days, Willie dies and is laid to rest in a Georgetown cemetery. Newspapers report that a grief-stricken Lincoln returns, alone, to the crypt several times to hold his boy’s body. From that seed of historical truth, George Saunders spins an unforgettable story that breaks free of its realistic framework into a thrilling, supernatural realm, deploying a kaleidoscopic, theatrical panorama of voices — living and dead, historical and invented — to ask a timeless question: How do we live and love when we know that everything we love must end? This exhilarating tale has been transformed into a contemporary opera created by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, on stage at the Met beginning October 19. Throughout the month, All of It host Alison Stewart and the Library will accompany readers, providing touchpoints on-air and on social media at @allofitwnyc and @nypl. Borrow the book (and more than 300,000 others) for free through the Library on your preferred device. Learn more about e-book access at www.nypl.org/ebookhelp

**PLUS -- SIGN UP FOR THE GET LIT WITH ALL OF IT NEWSLETTER!** The newsletter will announce the latest book club selection, include book recommendations and thoughts, author interviews, and more! It's designed for all book lovers to help them find something great to read.

NYPL recommends that our patrons use Libby or CloudLibrary as alternatives for accessing e-books. These platforms will provide a smooth experience while we work on developing a new, more robust solution for e-reading and beyond. E-Books: Check out this title—and even more NYPL e-books—on your favorite device. Learn more: nypl.org/ebookhelp

If you have an NYPL library card, you can borrow e-books related to this event on your favorite devices. Learn more: nypl.org/ebookhelp Borrow the book (and more than 300,000 others) for free through the Library on your preferred device. Learn more: nypl.org/ebookhelp

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