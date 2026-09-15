With termination of emergency protection on July 27th, Haitian communities across the country are left asking, “what’s next?” Tuesday, Sept 17th at 7pm, tune into a special joint broadcast, Haiti On The Line: The TPS Emergency, produced by WLRN in Miami, GBH News in Boston and WNYC in New York - public media stations representing the three cities with the largest Haitian populations in the country.

Hosted by WNYC’s Brian Lehrer and GBH’s Paris Alston, this forward-looking radio special will address the fallout from the end of TPS for Haitians - the challenges facing people and businesses directly impacted by this policy change, as well as the broader consequences.

The 60-minute special, “Haiti On The Line: The TPS Emergency,” will air live across all three stations, and be streamed live on the GBH News YouTube channel. Listeners are encouraged to share their personal stories and thoughts during the program by callin 844-745-8255(TALK).

The hosts are joined by special guests and experts on the situation, including:

Viles Doresainvil , Co-founder and executive director of The Haitian Support Center

, Co-founder and executive director of The Haitian Support Center Vania André , publisher and editor-in-chief of The Haitian Times

, publisher and editor-in-chief of Frandley Julien , a Haitian-American immigration attorney working in North Miami

, a Haitian-American immigration attorney working in North Miami Tim Padgett, Americas editor at WLRN Miami

Producing Organizations:

WNYC 93.9 FM, AM 820 and in New York

GBH 89.7 FM and in Boston

WLRN 91.3 FM and in Miami

Program Credits: