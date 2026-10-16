Public Song Project 2026 Radio Special

This year's Public Song Project wraps up with conversations with the musicians behind the winning submissions. Visit the PSP page to hear all 283 tracks submitted over the project's history, to hear our full 15-minute conversations with each of the winners, and to hear some of the other songs selected by our judges as runners-up.

On October 17 at 9 PM, WNYC will air a radio special revealing this year's winners and recapping the project. Hosted by Simon Close, alongside special guests and friends of the PSP. You can stream it from anywhere in the world at wnyc.org.