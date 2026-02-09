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10 Things That Scare Me

Latest Episodes

Ida and Noa

Ida and Noa are sisters from Brooklyn. Noa tasted her first snail last summer and Ida passed the purple swim test at camp. Now she’s allowed to swim all the way out to the dock. This audio recorded by Ida's and Noa's father on vacation in Maine, inspired the idea for our podcast but it’s also the final episode of 10 Things That Scare Me. Thanks for listening to the show! Please email us at 10thingpod@wnyc.org, we're always listening. Join the 10 Things That Scare Me conversation, and tell us your fears here. And follow 10 Things That Scare Me on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
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Rebecca Carroll

Back in january we brought you the fears of WNYC  cultural critic and author Rebecca Carroll. She just launched a brand new podcast. It’s called Come Through: 15 Essential Conversations About Race In A Pivotal Year For America.  And whether you’re afraid to talk about race or sick of trying to make other people talk about it, this show is for you. Subscribe to Come Through wherever you get your podcasts and enjoy this rebroadcast of Rebecca's fears. Join the 10 Things That Scare Me conversation, and tell us your fears here. And follow 10 Things That Scare Me on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
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Jessica, David, Nata and Charlie

Jessica is a comedy producer in her 30s and until a couple of months ago she said she would describe herself as “eggs on ice, career on fire”. David is a 54 year old engineer living in Wales in the UK. He believes that given the chance, most people are kind and considerate. Nata lives in Azerbijan. Nearly 6,000 miles away.Charlie is 39 and lives in Jersey City. He told me he’s been waking up in a panic at 7:30 every Saturday morning worried that he has slept through the Tottenham Hotspur match. Join the 10 Things That Scare Me conversation, and tell us your fears here. And follow 10 Things That Scare Me on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
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Hank

Hank Green is the author of the novel An Absolutely Remarkable Thing. He lives in Missoula Montana with his wife Katherine and his son Orin. Hank is also one half of the Vlog Brothers. Join the "10 Things That Scare Me" conversation, and tell us your fears at 10thingspodcast.org.
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Anne

Anne Wolf is a 38 year old mother, strategist, and minimalist shoe enthusiast. She loves the idea of hobbies, but she hasn’t found the right one yet. One time, back in the 90s, she tried water skiing. Her swim trunks fell down immediately, but she stood up on the skis. With her head held high, she willfully maintained her balance all the way around the lake. As it turns out, that event has been a pretty good metaphor her life so far. Join the "10 Things That Scare Me" conversation, and tell us your fears at 10thingspodcast.org.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations

10 Things That Scare Me show image

10 Things That Scare Me

10 Things that Scare Me is a tiny podcast about our biggest fears. In each episode, one person talks. Alone in a room. It could be anyone. It could be you. It’s someone driven by fears that keep them up at night, that define their lives, and inform their choices. This is a podcast about them, about you, about us, and the world we inhabit together.

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To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.

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